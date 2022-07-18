Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses grief over Maharashtra Roadways bus crash in MP’s Dhar | India News

New Delhi: On Monday, July 18, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences after a Maharashtra Roadways bus traveling from Indore to Pune fell from Khalghat Sanjay Setu in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. “The bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones. Rescue operations are underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected,” the prime minister’s office said in a tweet.

At least 12 passengers were killed after the bus, owned by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), fell into the Narmada River in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a senior MP government official said.

PM Modi saddened by loss of life in Dhar bus crash in Madhya Pradesh “Rescue operations are ongoing and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected,” the prime minister said. pic.twitter.com/otU8vM04uk

ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 18, 2022

Officials said the bus carrying 55 people was en route from Indore to Pune when it fell off the bridge over the Narmada River after the driver lost his balance.

Dhamnod Police and Khaltaka Police rushed to the scene and carried out rescue operations with the help of divers. So far, two injured people have been taken to Dhamnod Government Hospital in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has requested MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) to provide 10 lakhs each gratuitously to the relatives of the deceased in the MSRTC bus accident in the Narmada River.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has instructed MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) to provide gratis 10 lakhs each to relatives of deceased in MSRTC bus crash in Narmada River: Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) (File photo) pic.twitter.com/WafZXbdYdz

ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 18, 2022

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his sorrow over the loss of life in the crash and said the state government and MSRTC were coordinating with the MP administration for the rescue operation and treatment of the injured.

“I am also in contact with the Dhar collector and the national transport administration,” Fadanvis said, adding that the search and rescue operation was moving quickly. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers.