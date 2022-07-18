Pence endorses Robson for Arizona governor, colliding with Trump in key primary





In Arizona, Pence joins Republican term governor Doug Ducey in endorsing Robson. Ducey, like Kemp, also refused to go along with Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results, in another state narrowly won by President Joe Biden. While the Trump-backed Lake has centered his campaign on the baseless claim that the election was stolen, Robson has declined to say so.

In a statement, Pence called Robson, a real estate developer and former state board member, the best choice for Arizona’s future, and he said he was proud to support her ahead of the primary. of August 2.

Pence, who is considering a 2024 presidential bid, has stepped up his criticism of Trump. During an appearance in March before a donors’ retreat hosted by the Republican National Committee in New Orleans, Pence delivered a veiled swipe at Trump over his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Pence also spoke out against his questioning of the last election, stating that elections are about the future.

The former vice president refused to rule out the prospect of running against Trump in the 2024 GOP primary.

Pence and Ducey enjoy a close relationship, and the two have been in touch about the primary, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Ducey also faces Trump in the Secretary of State primary, where the governor is backing ad executive Beau Lane and the former president has endorsed state Rep. Mark Finchem, who claimed without evidence that votes for Trump had been reassigned to Biden.

The Trumps Arizona rally was originally scheduled for July 16, although it was moved to July 22 following the death of his estranged wife, Ivana Trump, last week.

Republicans who follow the gubernatorial race say it’s competitive: An OH Predictive Insights survey conducted just before Ducey endorsed Robson showed Lake a narrow lead. But Lake has faced accusations of hypocrisy in recent days, following allegations that she used to attend drag queen events, even though she criticized drag queens during her campaign.

The controversy made its way onto the television airwaves via a super PAC ad attacking Lake. And Lake responded to the situation by sending a cease and desist letter to the accuser, Arizona drag queen Richard Stevens, in which she called her statements defamatory.

Marc Short, a senior adviser to Pence, pointed to the controversy in a text message on Sunday, as well as reports that Lake previously supported former President Barack Obama, saying Lake was committing fraud against Republican primary voters in Arizona. who will ultimately not be distracted. by a parade of clowns at the circus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2022/07/18/pence-endorses-robson-arizona-governor-00046289 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos