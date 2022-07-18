Candidates to replace Boris Johnson do not dwell on global warming





LONDON The prospect of record high temperatures in Britain might have been expected to mount pressure on leading politicians about the ambition of their climate protection plans. Instead, with a fierce battle underway to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the main contenders are talking less about global warming and more about how to mitigate the impact of soaring energy bills on consumers. at bay. Scientists have found that some of the extreme heat seen in recent years around the world has been influenced by human-induced climate change.

But the direction of the debate has so alarmed Alok Sharma, a minister who led the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow last year, that Sunday in an interview with The Observer he threatened to quit if Mr Johnson’s replacement abandoned current commitments to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The five politicians who are still in the race to succeed Mr Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party are not proposing to do so, but in a televised debate on Sunday the three frontrunners all said they wanted to protect consumers whose domestic growth energy bills are expected to rise further this fall. Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, warned that if we go too hard and too fast, we will lose people; Penny Mordaunt, a mid-ranking trade minister, said the net zero plan must not crush people; and Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, said it must be delivered in a way that does not harm people and businesses. She promised a moratorium on green levies added to energy bills to help fund the cost of the transition. These positions could be explained both by soaring inflation in Britain and by leadership contest rules, which force Tory lawmakers to cut the number of candidates to two, with the final decision to be made. taken in a ballot of party members. According to a poll commissioned by The Times of Londononly 4% of Conservative Party members surveyed said achieving net zero emissions by 2050 was one of their top three priorities for their next leader.

The data suggests that the general public cares a lot more, and whoever wins will likely have to take that into account if they hope to win a general election.

But Ed Miliband, who speaks for the opposition Labor Party on climate issues, criticized the Tory candidates, write on twitter that as Britain faces its worst heat wave warning ever, it beggars belief that leadership candidates are tripping over each other to get rid of climate pledges, and add: The Conservative Party is completely detached from reality and from the British people. Extinction Rebellion, a climate action group, said a number of medical professionals had been freed by police after a protest involving the cracking of eight windows at the offices of investment bank JPMorgan Chase in Canary Wharf, London, on Sunday. Juliette Brown, a consultant psychiatrist who took part in the action, said in a statement: “This week could see the hottest day in recorded history in the UK, exposing my patients with dementia and severe mental illness at a very high risk of heat stress. said It is absolutely my professional duty to sound the alarm like so many other health workers, scientists, activists and leaders are doing, she added, accusing the company of continuing to profit from fuel interests. fossil fuels and knowingly fueling this climate crisis.

