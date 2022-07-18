Elite power struggles after Stalin and Mao – The Diplomat

Advertising

Diplomat author Mercy Kuo regularly engages subject matter experts, policy practitioners, and strategic thinkers from around the world for their diverse insights into US policy in Asia. This conversation with Dr. Joseph Torigian assistant professor at the School of International Service, American University and author of Prestige, Manipulation and Coercion: Elite Power Struggles in the Soviet Union and China after Stalin and Mao (Yale 2022) is the 327th in the Trans-Pacific View Insight series.

Explain the interplay of prestige, manipulation, and coercion in elite power struggles after Stalin and Mao.

Political scientists have often characterized Leninist regimes as institutionalized systems of exchange, in other words, individuals compete for leadership by promising the most popular policy or patronage platform among a defined group. The conventional historiography of post-Stalin and Mao transitions paints a similar picture: reformists defeated conservatives or radicals in a political environment shaped by in-party, albeit limited, democracy. But the new evidence we have about those times suggests a very different story. Instead, the post-cult personality power struggles in the history of the two greatest Leninist regimes were instead shaped by the politics of personal prestige, historical antagonisms, devious political maneuverings and violence.

For example, one often hears claims that Hua Guofeng, Maos’ initial successor, was a dogmatic figure who refused to rehabilitate former revolutionaries who had suffered during the Cultural Revolution. Yet we now know that Hua supported early key elements of reform and opening up and sought joint control with his senior comrades. Hua’s greatest weakness was not an unpopular left-wing political platform, but a lack of revolutionary prestige compared to figures like Deng Xiaoping and Chen Yun. And Deng, who reportedly wanted to institutionalize the party after the lessons of strongman Maos’ rule, manipulated party rules and relied heavily on a personal relationship with the People’s Liberation Army to slowly push Hua out. power.

Compare and contrast the dynamics of elite politics in Beijing and Moscow during the Cold War era.

In both cases we have seen a failure of collective leadership, as both Nikita Khrushchev and Deng Xiaoping were able to seize dominance after the deaths of Stalin and Mao. To achieve these victories, Khrushchev and Deng relied on similar tools, the use of compromising material and historical antagonisms, the clever and tendentious interpretation of ambiguous rules and the courting of the so-called ministries of power, the police military and political.

But these transitions had a key difference in China, former revolutionaries who had suffered during the Cultural Revolution were returning to dominance, while Khrushchev expelled his senior comrades like Viacheslav Molotov and Lazar Kaganovich. These different outcomes occurred despite a similar political culture in both systems that equates seniority with historical contributions to the revolution and the regime. But Khrushchev emerged victorious because he obtained incriminating information about his opponents, who had been sullied by their role in the worst abuses of the Stalin era. And Khrushchev put this evidence in the hands of Marshal Georgii Zhukov, whose presentation of these crimes as well as Zhukov’s control over the armed forces proved fatal during a confrontation with the old guard which took place in 1957. .

Analyze the failure of the Soviet Union and China to institutionalize politics in their own ruling parties.

This is a very interesting and important question. Many within the party indeed wanted real institutionalization, precisely because the lessons of dictatorship were so strong in the years following the deaths of Stalin and Mao. Chen Yun, a prominent elder in the 1980s, once asked Zhao Ziyang, the CCP general secretary, why no meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee was held. Zhao said he was just a secretary and Chen should ask Deng. Chen clearly wanted the opportunity to speak, but Deng didn’t want to provide such opportunities. Even Xi Zhongxun, Xi Jinping’s father, remarked that it was necessary to prevent another strong leader from acting like Mao (although Xi Zhongxun maintained a deep emotional commitment to the late president). Yet, strikingly, Chen Yun and Xi Zhongxun always supported Deng’s authority within the party and never directly challenged him.

What explains this confusing behavior? With regard to China, first, after the Cultural Revolution, the party had a phobia of the chaos that could arise if political protest got out of hand. Second, the CCP had a long tradition of obedience to the Supreme Leader. Third, the CCP has always had a strong taboo against factions. Fourth, Deng had the authority and prestige of a high-ranking revolutionary. And fifth, Deng had a special relationship with the People’s Liberation Army. And, as I wrote in the Journal of Cold War Studies, Khrushchev lacked Deng’s awesome power, but even Khrushchev was able to usurp collective leadership and only narrowly lost a leadership battle sparked by a group that felt the need to act first before Khrushchev purged them at the place.

Identify elements of Cold War-era Chinese and Russian communist elite politics that underlie the current political culture of Xi Jinpings in China and Vladimir Putin in Russia.

Xi Jinping and Deng Xiaoping have a lot in common. Xi, like Deng, thinks the party only works with a single ruling core, and Xi occupies the same political system that operates on standards of deference. As a leader, Xi also has privileged access to incriminating documents, interpretation of party rules, and military and political police. But Xi lacks the awesome power of Deng, who was one of the titans of the revolution. And Xi, unlike Deng, is more involved in day-to-day running of the party than Deng was.

Examine what the history of elite power struggles in Russia and China might portend for the current politics of elite power in Moscow and Beijing and assess the implications for foreign policymakers in US, European and Asian capitals .

One of the most important and perhaps surprising findings of the book is how little political differences matter. Unambiguously, Leninist systems are not personality contests. Leaders do not automatically lose because their policies are unpopular or because they are seen as incompetent. In all the cases studied for my book, the clashes were inspired and resolved by other factors. Admittedly, the contestation of policies exists, but political competition is above all between deputies or consists in convincing, and not in forcing, the leader to orient himself in another direction. And during times of crisis, there is a rally around the leader effect due to the fear that power struggles will escalate the situation and threaten the stability of the regime. For countries that wish to compete with Russia and China, it will be difficult to influence change in those nations by attempting to spark an elite revolt.