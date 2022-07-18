January 6 committee will argue for Trump’s crimes





The House committee’s prime-time hearing on Jan. 6 later this week will include not-too-subtle signals to the Justice Department about possible illegal activities by President Trump, congressional sources told Axios.

Why it matters: The committee continues to focus on Trump and anything he may have done to encourage or prolong the attack on the Capitol. He gathered a mountain of transcripts and other evidence that could be used in federal prosecutions.

Hearing 8 Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, and perhaps the summer finale is meant to show that Trump failed in his duty as commander-in-chief by not calling the crowd during the attack, and even fanning the flames.

The committee will try to make the case that Trump wanted to call off the election by any means necessary. Committee members previewed the theme during Sunday broadcasts.

The big picture: The Justice Department recently expanded its investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, targeting some of Trump’s allies in Washington and across the country, AP reports.

But prosecutors have not said whether they will file suit against Trump.

What we hear: Expect the committee to continue its strategy of detailing events through the testimony of people who are or were Trump allies.

What we’re looking at: This is the committee’s last scheduled hearing. A final report is expected this fall. But committee members say the evidence is still coming in and say future hearings are possible.

What’s next: In a new line of inquiry, the committee announced a subpoena Friday for United States Secret Service records.

“The select committee has been advised that the USSS has deleted the text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021 as part of a ‘device replacement program,'” President Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote. To Director of the Secret Service James Murray (who announced on July 7 that he will retire on July 30). data residing on some phones has been lost.”

In a statement released Thursday in response to a finding by the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General, the Secret Service said: “The insinuation that the Secret Service maliciously deleted text messages following a request is false.”

Go further: See the committee’s 2-page letter to the Secret Service

