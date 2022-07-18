Government discusses creation of cooperative-based CPO and RPO mini-mills

The government discussed the downstream palm oil products, including the proposal to establish a crude palm oil factory (crude palm oil/CPO) and red cooking oil (red palm oil/RPO) mini cooperative. This effort is being carried out as a solution to absorb fresh fruit bunches (FFBs) from oil palms which are sometimes difficult to sell, the price is low or farmers do not have the technology to process their palm oil into CPO and RPO.

This was conveyed by Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (Menkop-UKM) Teten Masduki in his statement after attending a restricted meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday, July 18, 2022.

“The president has already approved the development of the cooperative red edible oil. I think that will be a solution because 35% of the production of palm oil or palm oil comes from independent smallholders, independent smallholders. Seen from the area of ​​41% more. So that’s enough. I think it is also a solution for edible oil distribution to provide edible oil to the community because this red edible oil is known to be healthy, has high protein content, high vitamin A content “said Teten.

Teten explained that currently, the technology for producing red edible oil has been designed by the Palm Oil Research Center (PPKS) in Medan City. Teten hopes PPKS can do soon detail engineering design (DED) so that the machine can be immediately produced to become a pilot project.

“Later we will decide (where is the pilot), but one of them, of course, is Sumatra, Kalimantan, but there are cooperatives that are also financially able to build themselves with finances and they also have quite large members and the members are also SMEs, so I am optimistic that this red edible oil is because it is healthy and also can be cheaper, it can be accepted by the market,” Teten said.

According to Teten, his party proposed to President Jokowi that in January 2023 the construction of this cooperative-based CPO and RPO factory would have started. Teten aims for PPKS to be able to complete their DED by August 2022 at the latest. When completed, it can proceed directly to the production stage involving the BUMN and the private sector.

Also, Teten explained that a CPO and RPO mini-factory requires an investment of Rp return on investment (ROI) 4.3 years. According to him, the investment is for the production of 10 tons of red edible oil per day. As for the investment, it can be integrated into working capitalwith the Revolving Fund Management Agency (LPDB) with a 5 percent interest, for the engine it may be with the Palm Oil Plantation Fund Management Agency (BPDPKS), and for the development of oil palm in at the farm This can be done with Himbara’s People’s Business Credit (KUR) program.

“So in our model, the cooperative buys the palm oil in cash, the FFB from the farmer so that the farmer no longer has to worry about where to sell his palm oil. Then, the cooperative transforms it into CPO and RPO, and then markets it. If it is integrated into the program (reduction) growth retardationalso for example PTPN becomes Buyer Yes, in addition farmers can sell themselves,” he continued.

To achieve the production target of 10 tonnes per day, Teten explained that the palm oil needed is around 50 tonnes per day or 1,000 hectares. For this reason, the government aims that for every 1,000 hectares of palm oil, there will be a mini CPO and RPO plant.

“Now there are actually several cooperatives of oil palm producers with an area of ​​more than 1,000 hectares. It is ready, whether it is in North Sumatra, Riau, Bengkulu, West Kalimantan, South Kalimantan. But Mr. President once again asked steering before. We will also cooperate with PTPN later,” he said.

At the end of his statement, Teten pointed out that this policy was an effort made by the government as a solution to two things, namely FFB price stability for farmers and cooking oil supply. Teten hopes that with the existence of cooperative-based CPO and RPO factories, the welfare of oil palm growers can improve.

“Yes, this is an optimization for downstream palm oil producers to sell their palm to the industry. They always have problems with the unstable price of FFB, or they are absorbed late, it fell 20% overnight, so farmers are at a loss. If the farmers now process it themselves by owning a CPO and RPO processing plant, I think the exchange rate of the farmers will be good, the welfare of the farmers will be better,” he said.