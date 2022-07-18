Imran Khan supporters celebrate PTI landslide victory in Punjab polls | India News





LAHORE: Supporters of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan took to the streets to celebrate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s landslide victory in crucial Punjab parliamentary elections that wrested the key province from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( Nawaz). While voting on Punjab’s 20 constituencies ended late Sunday night, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 15, PML-N four and an independent was declared the winner. A landslide victory in the polls helped Khan’s party reach a magic number of 186 to form the next government in Punjab. The total tally of the PTI and its allied party PML-Q stands at 188 in the Provincial Assembly. The PML-N and its allies have a total of 179 legislators. Joint PTI-PMLQ candidate Chaudhary Parvez Elahi is likely to be Punjab’s new chief minister, dethroning incumbent Hamza Shehbaz, who is the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The PTI demanded Hamza’s resignation as he lost his seat in the Punjab Assembly. The election for those 20 seats came after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ousted 25 PTI MPs for voting for Hamza Shehbaz in the Punjab Chief Minister election last April. Five of them were elected on reserved seats. In the polls, the PTI not only came in position from the Punjab government, but also snatched the stronghold from the PML-N. Lahore, the citadel of the Sharifs, also fell to Khan, with his PTI seizing three of the four seats in the Punjab capital. After the victory, large numbers of PTI supporters, including women and children, took to the streets in different parts of the country to pop cookies and hand out sweets. They chanted slogans against what they called the “imported government” of Shehbaz Sharif. They also express their anger at the United States “for installing the Shehbaz government”. Thanking party workers and voters in Punjab, Imran Khan, who is also the chairman of PTI, took to social media and called the victory not only to PML-N candidates but to the whole of state apparatus. The only way forward from here is to hold fair and free elections under a credible PCE. Any other course will only lead to greater political uncertainty and further economic chaos, Khan tweeted on Sunday.

The only way forward from here is to hold fair and free elections under a credible PCE. Any other path will only lead to https://t.co/Y3ZhPubjmJ

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) 1658080766000Khan is holding a central party committee meeting in Islamabad on Monday to outline the party’s strategy after winning the by-elections. Meanwhile, PML-N Supreme Leader Nawaz Sharif, who has been in London since November 2019 in self-exile, ordered Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to call a party meeting to post mortem the party’s humiliating defeat in the Punjab bypolls. The leadership of the PML-N accepted defeat and some of its top leaders blamed the “unpopular decisions” on those in place. “Unpopular decisions threw us into the polls,” senior PMLN official and railways minister Saad Rafique told a news conference. He justified the overthrow of Imran’s government by saying that if “we hadn’t sent Khan home, Pakistan would have failed”. Former PTI information minister Fawad Chaudhry said Khan was the “single deciding factor” between the PTI and the candidates of the nine-party coalition government in Punjab’s partial polls. People responded to Khan’s narrative against the imported government, he said. “On Sunday (July 17), the people of Punjab had come out of their homes in droves to ensure that Pakistan would gain true independence from the regime of foreign masters,” he said and added that the people of Punjab had expressed their anger against the coalition government and the defectors who sold their conscience for money. Parvez Elahi’s son and former PML-Q Federal Minister Moonis Elahi said in a tweet: “The defeat of the PML-N was in fact the victory of Pakistan. Punjab emerged from the slavery of the Sharif family by breaking all the chains.” Prime Minister Malik Ahmad Khan’s spokesman said: “We respect the mandate of the people. Now we are asking the PTI-PMLQ to form the government in Punjab. Speaking to PTI, he said inflation was one of the main reasons for his party’s defeat. Asked whether Prime Minister Shehbaz would dissolve the National Assembly to call early legislative elections, he replied: “The leadership of the PML-N will decide in consultation with its allies. PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz also accepted her party’s defeat. “We must accept our defeat with an open heart,” the daughter of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif said in a tweet. She said that in politics, winning and losing is part of the game. “We will see our weaknesses and eliminate them,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/imran-khans-supporters-celebrate-pti-partys-landslide-victory-in-punjab-bypolls/articleshow/92955895.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos