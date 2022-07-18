PV Sindhu thanks PM Modi for his well wishes regarding his Singapore Open 2022 title victory





PV Sindhu poses for the photo with the winner’s trophy. Photo credit: Instagram/@bwf.official Indian commuter ace and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his well wishes after claiming his maiden Singapore Open title on Sunday. Indian commuter ace and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu clinched the Singapore Open 2022 title after defeating China’s Wang Zhiyi in the women’s singles final. “I congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on winning her first ever Singapore Open title. She has once again demonstrated her exceptional athletic talent and achieved success. It’s a proud moment for the country and it will inspire future players too,” the prime minister tweeted, congratulating Sindhu on Sunday. “Thank you very much sir,” Sindhu replied to PM Modi via a tweet. Sindhu won the summit clash by 21-9, 11-21, 21-15. She got off to a great start, winning the opener by an overwhelming margin. Zhiyi made a similar comeback in the next match, winning it by 11-21. In the deciding match, India’s top commuter kept her composure to prevail 21-15 and claim the title. PV Sindhu qualified for the clash at the top of the women’s singles category at the 2022 Singapore Open by beating Japan’s Saena Kawakami in the semi-finals here in Singapore on Saturday. Sindhu was the most dominant in the game, as she held off the Japanese challenge in back-to-back matches 15-21, 7-21. The match lasted 58 minutes. This is Sindhu’s third title in 2022. In January this year, Sindhu won the women’s singles title at the Syed Modi International Tournament. At Babu Banarasi Indoor Stadium, top seed Sindhu beat Malvika Bansod 21-13, 21-16 in the top-flight clash which lasted 35 minutes. Then later in March, the Indian commuter ace won the 2022 Swiss Open women’s singles crown at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel. In battle on Court 1, India’s double Olympic medalist Sindhu beat Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-16, 21-8 in 49 minutes.

