Can Turkey and Russia bring solutions to our broken world?
An online travel agent emailed the other day saying the last leg of an upcoming flight itinerary had been canceled and I should contact the ticketing airline to book an alternative. I called them and the customer service representative told me that their airline was unable to help and that I should contact the partner airline that operated the canceled flight.
You may not be surprised to learn that this second airline told me that they couldn’t do anything without the approval of the ticketing airline, which I called back and another representative told me said, coming full circle, to contact the travel agency.
If the rise of Donald Trump and the approval of Brexit were the first signs of a fractured world stumbling towards collapse, then the prolonged outbreak of Covid-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine could be considered as a confirmation of the trend.
So it seems fitting that the leaders of three nations often seen as outliers portrayed by the United States and some of its allies as opposing Western ideals and even human progress are coming together this week, to stave off mass starvation and another destabilizing wave. migrations.
Syria is expected to be high on the agenda when the presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran, the so-called Astana Trio, meet in Tehran on Tuesday. Much like their previous meeting in Sochi nearly a year ago, the focus is likely to be on Idlib, where Turkey has yet to clear the al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir Al Sham area. as she promised as part of an early 2020 ceasefire.
Instead, reinforced Turkish forces in Syria’s last rebel-held province have mainly cooperated with HTS to avert a planned and Russian-backed Assad regime’s Russian-backed offensive that could potentially bring in up to 2 million more Syrians. in Turkey and in the EU. The March 2020 truce has been widely seen as frayed almost since its signing, but nearly 30 months later it remains a taped roadblock holding back a growing wave of refugees.
A key feature of the Syria talks will be Ankara’s main focus in the northeast to erode the strength of the Kurdish-led SDF, a partner in the US-led fight against ISIS that the Turkey considers it a terrorist group, and to repel the group. from its border in another planned offensive. Reports suggest that Moscow and Tehran have yet to approve Turkey’s new incursion, which could mean a bit of haggling over Idlib.
Even more urgent will be the resumption of talks between Turkey and Russia to establish a secure Black Sea shipping route for the 22 million tonnes of grain stuck in Ukrainian ports. The pandemic had already strained global food distribution before the Russian invasion in late February closed Ukrainian ports and Moscow stopped exporting its own grain.
Because Russia and Ukraine together account for around a third of global wheat exports, grain prices have since reached historic highs and now 43 countries, including Eritrea and Somalia, are at risk of famine and showing signs disorders, according to the World Food Programme.
Turkey again intervened as a mediator. In Istanbul last week, Turkish, Ukrainian, Russian and UN officials appeared to break the deadlock, agreeing to set up a coordination center to facilitate grain exports by ensuring safe navigation and joint control of ports. .
Ukrainian and Russian officials plan to meet again in Turkey this week after the Tehran summit to finalize the plan and pave the way for vital grain shipments. The deal hinges on a considerable degree of trust between Kyiv and Moscow, which seems impossible given Ukraine’s campaign to label Russia a terrorist state.
If it materializes, Russia could be seen as a food savior despite its invasion and its effects, estimated at $27 billion in damage to Ukraine’s agricultural sector, from blocking exports to stolen grain, unharvested crops and machinery. destroyed, according to a Ukrainian report.
Media reported that Russia is also expected to buy hundreds of Iranian drones during President Vladimir Putin’s visit, bolstering its forces against Ukraine while bolstering Iran’s defense sector, a key enemy of Israel. , the United States and a number of Arab countries.
All three summit participants are currently fighting US sanctions: Russia for its invasion of Ukraine; Iran for its nuclear program; and Turkey for its purchase of Russian-made missile defense systems. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranians Ebrahim Raisi and Mr. Putin are likely to share some tips for avoiding and surviving Western embargoes.
We may have to get used to states that are less respectful of international laws that help solve global crises. In his new New York Times Bestseller, The end of the world is only the beginning, geopolitical strategist Peter Zeihan explains how a combination of factors between Mr. Trump and the trade war with China; aging populations in China, Germany, Italy, South Korea and beyond; pandemic-related supply chain hurdles; and much of the developed world disconnecting from Russia leads to de-globalization and widespread dysfunction.
It’s all become so exposed, he said on a podcast last week. The foundation that allows globalization to work, the idea that materials, energy, food, manufactured goods can just flow effortlessly, it’s all stopped.
The 2020s sometimes feels like standing on a frozen lake as you take a closer look at the cracks and shards of melting ice. Think of Germany and much of Europe peering into a future without Russian gas and desperately seeking new energy sources. Think of the collapse of cryptocurrency, the fizzling out of the climate change movement, widely seen as existential for humanity, or the recent curtailment of American women’s rights. Think of the finance chiefs of the world’s 20 most powerful states who pledged last week to tackle global food insecurity without doing anything about it.
Think about my canceled flight. I finally called the travel agent, who again told me that only the ticketing airline could help me. In the end, after more than two hours on the phone, I bit the bullet and took off on a brand new flight that will put me within earshot of my destination.
In a broken world, unpleasant solutions are often our only recourse.
Posted: July 18, 2022, 2:05 PM
