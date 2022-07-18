Pakistani Imran Khan calls for snap elections after landslide victory in Punjab





The party of deposed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has won by-elections in the most populous province of Punjab, dealing a blow to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led ruling coalition in its own territory.

According to Monday’s preliminary results, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) came away with 15 of 20 seats up for grabs while incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s PML-N-led 13-party alliance won only 4 and 1 seat went to an independent candidate.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and other senior PML-N leaders in separate statements congratulated the PTI on its historic victory.

We accept public opinion. They are constitutionally the real decision makers and that is democracy, said Marriyum Aurangzeb, federal information minister.

The PTI’s landslide victory signifies the likely end to a short reign of Prime Minister Sharif’s son, Hamza Sharif, chief minister of Punjab.

The win is seen as a test of popularity for the cricketer-turned-politician, whose government was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April.

It is also seen as an indicator of national elections due to be held by October next year.

After the victory in Punjab, the country’s most populous province, Imran Khan again called for snap elections.

“The only way forward from here is to hold free and fair elections,” Khan tweeted early Monday after the votes were tallied in Punjab. “Any other means will only increase political uncertainty and more economic chaos.”

Imran Khan has drawn thousands to his massive street rallies since his ousting, delivering long speeches and claiming the government was imposed on Pakistan through a US-led plot.

He also blames the current Sharif government for soaring inflation, which is weighing heavily on the people of the South Asian country.

Sharif has raised fuel prices by more than 50% in less than two months to meet the conditions of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

Pakistan and the IMF last week agreed to reinvigorate a financial rescue package for the cash-strapped nation to help it weather a payments crisis in the wake of the high global price of energy imports. .

“A bitter taste of unpopular decisions,” reads a headline from the influential Dawn newspaper above a front-page analysis. Pakistani newspapers have suggested that the loss in Punjab was the result of the economic difficulties currently being felt by the nation.

Pakistan spends a large portion of its revenue on foreign debt repayment obligations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2022/07/18/685821/Pakistan-Imran-Khan-PTI-wins-Punjab-elections The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos