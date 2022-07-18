President and ministers discuss Omicron’s new BA.2.75 sub-variant





We also informed the president that there is a new sub-variant called BA.2.75, which has spread in India and entered 15 countries, and it entered Indonesia. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and several ministers discussed the emergence of a new BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron in Indonesia during a limited meeting on the evaluation of restrictions of public activity (PPKM) at the presidential palace here, Monday. “We also informed the president that there is a new sub-variant called BA.2.75, which has spread in India and entered 15 countries, and it entered Indonesia,” the minister of health said on Monday. Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin. Sadikin noted that currently two cases of BA.2.75 have been detected in Indonesia, one being identified in an international traveler in Bali, while the other case has been detected in Jakarta, which is believed to be is caused by local transmission, and the source was currently being investigated. Related News: Hoping the IMF continues to support Indonesia’s G20 Presidency: Hartarto Nevertheless, the Minister remarked that in general, considering the level of COVID-19 transmission according to WHO standards, Indonesia was still at level 1, with only Jakarta at level 3 and Banten at level 2. . The Minister noted that during the meeting, the President gave instructions to expedite the booster vaccinations and use the booster vaccination as a requirement for people to carry out several activities, with the aim of protecting the community. Related news: Make the most of the G20 presidency for global order: Chairman The first case of COVID-19 in Indonesia was confirmed in March 2020. According to data from the COVID-19 Management Task Force, as of July 18, 2022, the country had recorded 6,138,346 cases of COVID-19, 5 952,981 recoveries and 156,859 deaths. . As part of efforts to build community immunity against COVID-19, the Indonesian government launched a national vaccination program on January 13, 2021, targeting up to 208,265,720 citizens across the country. According to data provided by the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of July 18, 2022, as many as 201,966,816 Indonesians had received the first dose of the vaccine, 169,582,051 had received the second dose, and 53,126,957 had taken the booster dose. Related News: President signs settlement on ending violence against children Related News: Ministry to Combine Winning Design Projects for Vice President’s Palace

