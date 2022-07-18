Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, seeking nod for trip to Singapore | India News







Kejriwal said in June that he had accepted Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong’s invitation to attend the August 2-3 summit.

“I had written a letter on June 7 asking permission to go to Singapore, but no response has yet come. When you were the CM of Gujarat and America denied you a visa, the whole country criticized,” Kejriwal wrote. “Today, when your government prevents a CM from attending such an important summit, it is against the interest of the country.” Kejriwal wrote that he had been invited by the Singapore government to present the “Delhi model” at the summit where prominent world leaders would be present. “Today the whole world is talking about the Delhi model, it is a pride for India that the whole world is inspired by the Delhi model of education and health,” he wrote.

“We may have political differences inside the country, but in front of the rest of the world, we must forget our differences and put forward only the interest of the country,” the letter said. Kejriwal was previously denied “political clearance” to attend the C40 Cities Climate Summit in October 2019. CM MP Manish Sisodia was denied permission to attend the World Education Conference in Moscow in August 2019 while former Health Minister Satyendar Jain was unable to speak. on mohalla clinics at the University of Melbourne in November 2018.

“Today, the Delhi model is being discussed around the world. When the then US President came to India two years ago, his wife had gone to see a public school in Delhi. After seeing the school, she was very impressed with the education model of Delhi. All Indians felt proud that day,” he wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/delhi/delhi-chief-minister-kejriwal-writes-to-pm-modi-seeks-nod-for-singapore-trip/articleshow/92942675.cms

