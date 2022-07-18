Imran Khan renews call for elections after PTI landslide victory over PML-N in Punjab province in Pak





LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) saw its by-election victory in Pakistan’s Punjab province as an endorsement of its demand for new elections in the country, with party chairman Imran Khan reiterating that “fair polls were the only way forward, local media reported.

However, the former Pakistani Prime Minister again called the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) “totally biased”, saying that new elections must be held under the leadership of a credible ECP.

He warned that any other course would only lead to greater political uncertainty and further economic chaos, The Express Tribune reported.

The resounding victory of the PTI had not only shaken the ruling alliance, led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), but had also shaken its hopes of completing the remaining constitutional mandate at the Center.

“The only way forward from here is to hold free and fair elections under a credible ECP. Any other way will only lead to greater political uncertainty and further economic chaos,” he said. said Imran Khan in a tweet.

The defeat of the ruling coalition quickly sparked debate on whether political leaders would meet to decide the rules of the game for new elections before the country holds fresh elections.

Shortly after the election results began, the leaders of the PTI and PML-Qauid came up with new ideas for moving forward. Fawad Chaudhry of the PTI coined the idea of ​​leadership of the major political parties sitting together to decide the rules of the game for new elections as well as bringing political stability to the country.

Punjab province has simultaneously breathed new life into the PTI and a big surprise to the ruling alliance.

Political analysts saw the outcome of partial polls in Punjab province as a referendum on both the performance of the new government, particularly on rising oil prices, and on Imran Khan’s ousting narrative. , reported The Express Tribune.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.punjabnewsexpress.com/world/news/imran-khan-renews-call-for-polls-after-ptis-landslide-victory-over-pml-n-in-paks-punjab-province-174735 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos