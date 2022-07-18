GOP ‘scared to die’ of Trump announcing pre-midterm run: Setmayer





Former GOP consultant Tara Setmayer said Sunday that Republicans are “scared to death” that former President Donald Trump will announce before this year’s midterm elections that he is running for re-election in 2024. .

Setmayer’s comments came during an interview on MSNBC, after host Jonathan Capehart played remarks Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, made on Fox News on Sunday. In his interview, the senator said he thought the midterm reviews would focus on “three issues: inflation, my kids are getting a good education, and I live in a safe community” and that “Democrats are dumb. bad side of these problems”. .”

Scott was then asked how Trump announcing a presidential campaign before the midterm elections might affect them. “I think it’s all going to depend on what’s going on in your family right now. People are focused on what’s happening to them,” Scott replied.

“Come on Tara,” Capehart said then. “If he enters the race, the conversation will totally shift to Donald Trump.”

Former GOP consultant Tara Setmayer said Sunday that Republicans are “scared to death” that former President Donald Trump will announce before this year’s midterm elections that he is running for re-election in 2024. Above, Trump is seen speaking at a July 8 panel in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett

“Let me translate the Republican speech here,” Setmayer replied. “It’s ‘For the love of God, please don’t do this to us.’ absolutely changes the conversation for them.”

She added that Republicans currently have a “very effective political environment” ahead of the midterm elections as the country grapples with inflation and high gas prices.

“But as soon as Donald Trump says so, Democrats have a singular problem to rally around: ‘You don’t want this guy and his enablers back in power,'” Setmayer said. “So, yes, Republicans are concerned that Donald Trump is doing this because he doesn’t care about the Republican Party or anybody else’s electoral prospects, he only cares about himself.”

In November 2020, Setmayer announced she was leaving the Republican Party, tweeting at the time that she “can no longer associate herself with a GOP that has fully embraced the malignity of Trumpism.”

Newsweek contacted Trump’s press office for comment.

Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Republicans are bracing for an early Trump 2024 announcement.

In a recent interview with Newsweek, Thomas Gift, the founding director of the Center on American Policy at University College London, said Republicans want the midterm elections to be a “referendum” on inflation.

“Tossing Trump into this equation would not only create a huge distraction for Republicans. It would give Democrats the opportunity to reframe the midterms around Jan. 6 and the future of Trumpism a lot more,” Gift said. “Suddenly, what looks like Republicans having fun in November could be anything but.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/gop-scared-death-trump-announcing-run-before-midterms-setmayer-1725368 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos