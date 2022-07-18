Politics
Jokowi asks Hajj pilgrims to get vaccinated before returning home
President Joko Widodo. ©2022 Merdeka.com
Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked the pilgrims who had just returned from the holy land to be vaccinated as a reminder in the dormitory of the pilgrimage. Because many pilgrims have not yet received the booster shot.
“The President has given instructions for all pilgrims who have just returned and have not been boosted and are requested to wait at the hajj dormitory before being picked up by their families to be boosted,” the Minister of Health said. Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin after the meeting with the President. Jokowi at the president’s office, JakartaMonday (18/7).
Budi explained that the booster vaccination has proven to be effective in reducing the case fatality rate from exposure to Covid 19. Unlike those who only received one or two vaccines.
“The highest deaths are those of people who did not receive the vaccine or who received only one injection of the vaccine, while those who received the vaccine twice had a significantly lower percentage of deaths or those who die if exposed and those who are boosted significantly decreased the percentage of those who die or are affected,” he said.
Budi continued, the government continues to speed up booster vaccinations in line with the increase in Covid 19 cases. Some community activities will later have to have booster vaccinations.
“In order to protect the public, if exposed, do not enter the hospital and die,” Budi said.
Covid-19 BA.2.75 enters Indonesia, task force: Booster becomes travel requirements and public facilities
The Ministry of Health has detected that the case of sub-variant BA.2.75 has entered Indonesia. The Covid-19 Handling Task Force will reinforce international and domestic travelers with the terms of booster shots and health checks.
“The policy of screening foreign and domestic travelers and entry into public establishments is increasingly being tightened, with recall requirements and health checks,” the spokesperson for the task force on the protection said. management of Covid-19, Professor Wiku Adisasmito at merdeka.com, Monday (18/Sep).
Wiku called on the public to remain disciplined in applying health protocols. He said it is important to practice clean and healthy living during the pandemic.
“In principle, the 3M sanitary protocol during the pandemic is part of a clean and healthy lifestyle which is very appropriate,” Wiku said.
According to him, if the community is cohesive and takes responsibility for the implementation of the health care program, the potential for contracting any variant will be low.
“If every individual does this responsibly, then whatever variant is currently circulating, the potential for infection will be very low or under control,” he said.
The Ministry of Health revealed that it had detected cases of BA.2.75 subvariance in Indonesia. This was conveyed by Health Ministry spokesman Mohammad Syahril.
“It’s already here. It will be released later,” Syahril told merdeka.com on Monday (7/18).
He said that so far only three cases of the BA.2.75 subvariance have been found. However, it is not yet known whether these are imported cases or local transmission. “There are only 3,” he said.
BA.2.75 subvariant does not cause more severe disease
Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) Covid-19 handling task force leader Zubairi Djoerban said the new subvariant is being monitored by the World Health Organization or WHO.
“This subvariance is considered highly contagious and spread in 10 countries. However, there is not yet strong evidence that it will lead us to the darkest days of the pandemic, like before,” Zubairi said via his Twitter account @ProfesorZubairi quoted on Monday (18/Sep).
He revealed that so far there was no evidence that the BA.2.75 subvariance causes more severe disease than the other subvariants. Even some experts say BA.2.75 is the least lethal subvariance.
The BA.2.75 sub-variant is now in the Lineage Under Surveillance (LUM) Variant of Concern (VOC) category. This means that this variant is closely monitored by the WHO.
Zubairi said the BA.2.75 subvariance has been reported in about 10 countries. This sub-variant was first discovered in India.
“Indonesia should be worried? I don’t think so. There have only been around 70 recorded cases of BA.2.75 worldwide and there is no data showing that this subvariant causes infections more serious than the original Omicron,” he explained.
Zubairi admitted that he didn’t know why the BA.2.75 sub-variant was called Centaurus. He confirmed that the name Centaurus did not come from the WHO.
“It is not yet clear who gave the nickname. What is clear, Centaurus is a Greek mythological creature in the half-human, half-horse form,” he said. [gil]
