PM votes in presidential election, chief ministers and MPs line up





The counting of votes will take place on July 21. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his ballot today in the presidential election which started at 10am today. MPs also lined up in parliament to vote to elect India’s 15th president. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who looked frail and weak, was seen in a wheelchair when he came to vote; five men helped him get to the polls. State deputies, who are also part of the electoral college, vote from their state assemblies. 350 voters, including Prime Minister Modi and Manmohan Singh, cast their ballots in the first hour and a half of presidential polls, sources said. NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu is poised for a comfortable victory which will make her the country’s first tribal president. At 64, she is also on course to become the youngest president India has had so far. Ms. Murmu is expected to garner around 62% of the total vote, with several regional parties also announcing their support for her candidacy. The counting of the votes will take place on July 21 and the new president will be sworn in on July 25. Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha is the common opposition against Ms Murmu. A polling booth has been installed inside the premises of the Parliament where the deputies will vote. The Secretary General of Rajya Sabha is the Returning Officer for this election. The President is elected by the members of the Electoral College made up of elected MPs from all state assemblies, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Pondicherry. Appointed Members of Parliament, State Assemblies and Members of the Legislative Council do not have the right to vote. A total of 776 deputies and 4,033 deputies will vote in the presidential elections. The presidential election takes place today while the vice-presidential election will take place on August 6th. The monsoon session of parliament, which also begins today, will begin at 11 a.m. and run until August 12. There will be 18 sessions during the session.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-modi-votes-in-presidential-elections-mps-queue-up-to-elect-15th-prez-3167820 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos