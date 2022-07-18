Imran Khan discusses strategy with Parvez Elahi after sweeping Punjab





PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured Punjab Assembly Speaker and PML-Q Chaudhry Parvez Elahi that they will work together after a landslide victory in the Punjab partial polls.

On Sunday, in a major achievement, the PTI regained control of Punjab from the PML-N with a landslide victory in the by-election in 20 constituencies. The PTI won 15 constituencies, dealing a blow to the PML-N, which only won four.

According to media details, Parvez Elahi called Imran Khan to congratulate him on the win. The two leaders discussed issues related to the political situation following the results of the Punjab partial polls and the formation of the government in Punjab. Accordingly, Imran Khan assured Elahi that they would work with him.

On the other hand, Parvez Elahi claimed that he was ready to dissolve the Punjab Assembly in two seconds at the call of former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khans. The PML-Q leader attributed the victory in the Punjab by-elections to Imran Khan, saying the strategy put in place by the former prime minister was perfect.

And after?

The victory of the PTI over 20 seats in the Punjab Assembly is of paramount importance as it will now decide the fate of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz. To clarify, with a majority now, the PTI is likely to beat the PML-Ns Hamza Shehbaz in the recount of the votes for the election of the chief minister on July 22.

According to political analysts, the new chief minister will come from the PML-Q, possibly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi himself since he already held this position from 2002 to 2007.

Meanwhile, the CM election will be held on July 22 by order of the Supreme Court and joint #PTI-#PMLQ candidate Chaudhary #ParvezElahi is likely to be the new CM of the politically crucial province of #Punjab. pic.twitter.com/kq4rD2NBzJ

— Koshal Dar (@DarKoshal) July 18, 2022

It is important to note that PML-Q and PTI share a close bond which was strengthened when PML-N and PPP introduced the vote of no confidence against former Prime Minister Imran Khan. In fact, PML-Q had requested the Punjab CMship slot in return for supporting PTI or PML-N. However, PML-Q is siding with PTI and it looks like the latter has promises to keep.

