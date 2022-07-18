Turkey and Russia to discuss Ukrainian grain deal, analysts say

Erdoan, Putin to meet in Tehran on sidelines of Syria talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan aims to finalize details of a deal to release grain stuck in Ukraine during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, analysts told The Media Line.

The pair are due to travel to Tehran next week to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in what is billed as a meeting on Syria, where the three countries are heavily involved.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the three countries would hold talks on the so-called Astana process, which seeks agreements between them on the war in Syria, and that Putin and Erdoan would also meet in face-to-face.

Iran and Russia have backed Syrian President Bashar Assad while Turkey has backed rebel groups that oppose him.

Kerim Has, a Moscow-based political analyst who focuses on Russia and Turkey, told The Media Line he believes Erdoan and Putin will discuss details of a deal to get food cargo out of Ukraine. .

In my opinion, they will put the last point on the grain corridor on the Black Sea, Has said.

He added that Ankara must coordinate with Russia because Turkey would likely help inspect the ships, due to Moscow’s fears that they could be used to deliver weapons.

After a meeting with Ukrainian, Russian and UN officials on Wednesday over the blockage of food supplies, Turkey said an agreement would be signed by all parties at a meeting next week.

Turkey and Ukraine announced after the talks that a coordination center would be set up in Istanbul to help guide ships stranded in the Black Sea.

The UN said more work was needed before a deal could be reached, but there had been significant progress.

Ukraine is a major supplier of grain and food stuck in the country has driven up food prices around the world.

Argued that Russia was interested in reaching an agreement because many grain-dependent countries, such as in Africa, have good relations with Russia.

Francesco Siccardi, senior program manager at Carnegie Europe, agreed that a bilateral meeting with Russia on Black Sea expeditions is one of Turkey’s top priorities.

Turkey has an interest in striking a deal simply because it would give it enormous international credibility, he said.

The trilateral meeting comes after, according to the United States, Russian officials visited Iran on Friday and last month to see the drones Moscow wants to use in its war in Ukraine. The White House said Iran was to supply hundreds of drones to Russia, including those that could carry weapons.

Turkey’s planned military operation in Syria will probably also take place in Tehran.

Erdoan said his country would target Manbij and Tel Rifaat in northwestern Syria, areas where Russia and Iran have military presences, although Moscow has partly withdrawn since invading Ukraine while Iran has increased its presence there.

He did not give a date for the attack.

Ankara said it would carry out the operation against Kurdish fighters it says are allied with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a militant group that has led a decades-long insurgency in Turkey.

The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Erdoan said the operation will also allow Turkey to complete the establishment of a so-called safe zone where Syrian refugees living in Turkey could go.

Turkey hosts more Syrian refugees than any other country and tensions with the local population have risen as the country experiences an economic crisis with massive inflation.

Both issues put major pressure on Erdoan and hurt his approval ratings with a year or less until national elections.

The economy is in tatters. The population is both angry and hungry, Siccardi said.

He said a study he conducted last year showed Erdoan’s approval ratings improved after the country carried out military operations in Syria because he appealed to the Turks. nationalists who are a key voting base for his party.

The reckoning there will increase his national position and therefore improve his chances of being re-elected next year, Siccardi said. It also gives him the opportunity to say that he is looking for ways to resolve the refugee situation.