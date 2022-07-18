Imran Khan’s Silent Revolution





While addressing a function hosted by famous Indian actress Sharmila Tagore to commemorate her late husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the Nawab of Pataudi and Bhopal and captain of the Indian cricket team, I heard Imran Khan give a conference on leadership qualities there. And the main quality of a successful leader, as he mentioned, was the ability to assess failures and then move on.

Imran Khan said that if an international sportsman pursues a university education, it is a feat achieved by very few. Since he had both, just like the great Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, both led successful lives. IK hits and misses many times in his cricketing and political career and overall emerges as a successful leader who ultimately matters most.

I am writing this preface as the PTI swept the Punjab province by-election today and its return is imminent, God willing, to rule the land of the poor masses.

change society

Since politics entirely affects society while cricket only provides entertainment, the life-changing political career demands a real reassessment which should be immediate as IK is already 70 years old now.

Is attaining the post of Prime Minister or, in other words, forming an executive arm of the state enough to bring the well-being he always dreams of. To quote his speeches he says someone tried to defame his wife which he as Prime Minister went to court for but 3 years later and nothing happened. Even his government introduced a law against media excesses which was struck down by the court as defamation laws were already in place.

This means that the law is already there but the courts hardly come to a verdict based on such a law. The same goes for the story of all the excesses that are taken to court but never achieved their purpose. PTI was formed to bring justice in all its forms.

The dictatorial states of the Middle East are run successfully, despite the absence of democratic elections, thanks to a strong judicial system that never spares any criminal.

The Millennium Project

This very problem, no decision on court cases for years, is the mother of all vices. There are 21 lakes pending before our courts. Therefore, judges are the key to all the solutions we need. Imran Khan has already spent 3.5 years as Prime Minister and the next 5 years will not make much difference unless he commits to clearing the backlog of 21 lac court cases by honorable judges in the as part of a Millineum project.

This will deter all power centers from ever engaging in any illegal activity. It will also punish the corruption that Khan pleads day and night. A strong and robust judicial system will never allow corrupt people to lead political parties.

Potential of judges

As Dr. Moeed Pirzada pointed out, we have seen the potential and honest will of judges of different ranks, when hearing the cases of Imran Riaz Khan, a journalist involved in dozens of cases on grounds policies.

I firmly believe that it is the judges and not the generals who can change the course of Pakistan’s history since Imran Khan motivated the silent majority to support any revolutionary step unhindered.

Mushtaq Jumma is a former airliner and business consultant. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Global Village Space.

