Allahabad HC refuses to cancel FIR against man who abused PM Modi
Allahabad HC Friday (July 15) refuse to quash an FIR filed against a person for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other central ministers. While denying the motion filed by Mumtaz Mansoori to quash an FIR registered against him, the Court observed that “freedom of speech does not include swearing”.
Allahabad High Court refuses to quash FIR against man who allegedly called Prime Minister and Home Minister a ‘dog’ @ISparshUpadhyay,@Narendra Modi,@AmitShah https://t.co/Lx3wuPNoyo
Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 16, 2022
Although the constitution of this country grants freedom of speech to every citizen, this right does not extend to insults or derogatory remarks against any citizen, much less the Prime Minister or other ministers of the Government of India, the bench Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rajendra Kumar-IV watched.
According to the FIR filed against petitioner Mumtaz Mansoori, he had made “highly derogatory remarks” (calling them dogs) against Prime Minister Modi, SM Amit Shah and another Union Minister from his Facebook account.
He was charged under article 504 of the CPI (intentional insult with the intention of causing a breach of public order) and article 67 of the computer law (penalty for publication or transmission of obscene material under electronic form).
Subsequently, a case was filed against Mumtaz MAnsoori at Meerganj police station of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh. Mumtaz then moved the HC from Allahabad challenging the FIR filed against him.
However, while refusing to overturn the FIR, the bench observed: The first information report clearly discloses the commission of a recognizable infraction. We find no good reason to intervene in the present written request filed with a prayer to rescind this first information report…The authorities will be free to proceed with the matter in accordance with the law and conclude the investigation at the earliest. .
