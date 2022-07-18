Politics
Where is Boris? Johnson resumes seat as Tories squabble
LONDON (AP) It was the most striking moment so far in Britain’s Conservative Party race for a new leader. The five remaining candidates were asked in a televised debate to raise their hands if they would let Boris Johnson serve in their cabinet. Not a single hand went up.
Johnson replacement contenders are scrambling to distance themselves from the scandal-ridden politician who quit as party leader but remains Britain’s prime minister for a few more weeks despite most serving in his government for the past three years.
Johnson, meanwhile, has largely disappeared from the scene. He did not attend any emergency government meetings over a heatwave that is expected to bring temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) to Britain.
On Friday, Johnson visited a Royal Air Force base and took a ride in a Typhoon fighter jet, with Top Gun-style footage released by his office. He spent the weekend at Chequers, the country house that comes with the premiership, hosting a farewell barbecue for staff and friends.
Johnson returned to parliament on Monday for one of his last times as prime minister for a largely symbolic vote of confidence called by the government mainly to give Johnson a chance to boast about his own achievements.
To the mockery of opposition lawmakers, Johnson said his dynamic and exhilarating three years in the cockpit “had seen the British government overcome adversity on a scale we had not seen for centuries in the form of the coronavirus pandemic.
Labor leader Keir Starmer has accused Johnson of being a vengeful squatter at 10 Downing St.
Steven Fielding, professor of political history at the University of Nottingham, compared Johnson to “a sulky teenager in the bedroom, just doing what he wants and yelling at the parents once in a while.
Political and media attention has turned to his would-be successors, who are kicking dirt as they try to convince Conservative Party members that they can restore faith in politics and defeat the Labor Party of l opposition in the next elections, which will be held by 2024.
Frontrunner Rishi Sunak, who served as Treasury chief under Johnson until his resignation earlier this month, is under attack from Tory rivals for spending billions to keep British workers and businesses afloat for the coronavirus pandemic and raised taxes to help pay for it.
In a televised debate on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss accused Sunak of raising taxes to the highest level in 70 years. Sunak argued the hikes were necessary to dampen soaring inflation and accused Truss, who promised immediate tax cuts, of peddling a saving of something for nothing.
Penny Mordaunt, a trade secretary who has emerged as a serious challenger, unsuccessfully called for an end to the backbiting, much of it directed at her. She has been accused by opponents of wanting to facilitate gender reassignment, a hot topic for some conservatives, and of neglecting her government duties to prepare for her leadership bid.
Tory lawmakers will hold another elimination vote later on Monday to cut the already reduced number of leadership candidates from 11 to five to four. Sunak, Mordaunt and Truss are widely expected to remain in the race, with lawmaker Tom Tugendhat or former equality minister Kemi Badenoch facing elimination.
Further rounds of voting are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday to produce two finalists. The final pair will face a runoff of around 180,000 Conservative Party members across the country. The winner is to be announced on September 5 and will automatically become prime minister, without the need for a national election.
Fielding said that could prove problematic for the new leader, as he or she will be chosen by a mostly white, southern, very affluent conservative membership with political priorities very different from those of the general electorate.
Johnson led the Tories to a dominant parliamentary majority in 2019, but he has been plagued by scandals since then, including being accused of misleading parliament about government parties that breached lockdown rules. COVID-19.
Johnson clung to power despite being fined by the police for partying, but eventually resigned on July 7 after a scandal over naming a politician accused of sexual misconduct prompted his ministers to resign en masse.
Cabinet minister Kit Malthouse, a longtime Johnson ally, argued that the testy party debate was healthy and predicted the Tories would come together in a spirit of harmony after the leadership campaign.
But Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, said that was too optimistic.
Johnson’s manner of departure unfortunately injected a lot of poison into the (party’s) bloodstream, he said. It will take time to make its way.
