Will Turkey attack the Kurds of Syria without the approval of Russia and Iran?

Beirut (AFP) Turkey has renewed its threats of a new military offensive against the Kurds of Syria, but what can it do after failing to get the green light from Russia and Iran?

After announcing his intention to move against Kurdish forces in the Manbij and Tal Rifaat regions of northern Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this week joined a tripartite summit in Tehran seeking ‘A support.

While Iran and Russia, the other two main foreign players in the Syrian conflict, have brought it under control, analysts say, Turkey insisted on Thursday that it did not need anyone’s ‘permission’ for a new campaign in Syria.

Here’s a look at what could be next.

Has Erdogan got the green light?

In Tehran, Erdogan renewed his threats against the Kurdish forces which control entire swaths of northeastern Syria and are considered “terrorists” by Ankara.

The summit resulted in a statement promising to cooperate in “eliminating terrorist individuals and groups” in northern Syria and opposing any separatist ambitions.

The top three foreign brokers, who have long backed opposing sides in Syria’s war, conspicuously failed to define who qualifies as a “terrorist”.

Moscow and Washington have repeatedly warned NATO member Turkey of another attack on the Kurds in northern Syria and in Tehran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned Erdogan that a offensive would be “prejudicial”.

“The summit did not give the green light (to Erdogan), but Turkey has repeatedly launched military operations in Syria without a green light,” said Dareen Khalifa, researcher at the International Crisis Group.

But Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Turkey had “never asked and we never seek permission” for its campaigns in Syria.

“It can happen one night, all of a sudden,” he said of a new military push, without specifying the scale of such an operation.

Between 2016 and 2019, Ankara launched three military offensives meant to root out the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, which are the main component of the Kurds’ de facto autonomous army, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Ankara sees the YPG as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a group that has been waging an insurgency in Turkey for decades.

Erdogan has threatened to attack Kurdish-controlled areas of northern Syria that are part of a 30-kilometre-deep buffer zone he wants to establish along the border.

Bassam Abu Abdullah of Damascus University’s Center for Strategic Studies said he thought a Turkish attack was unlikely.

“I think the wick of the Turkish military operation…has been completely pulled out,” he told AFP.

What options does Turkey have?

But even without approval from Moscow and Tehran, Erdogan could still launch a limited attack.

Turkish media reported that no operation would take place until late August or early September.

“One option now available to Turkey is to use air power to strike Kurdish targets throughout Syria. Erdogan has that green light,” said Nicholas Heras of the New Lines Institute.

A Russian Mil Mi-24 Hind helicopter gunship escorts a joint patrol with Turkish troops last year in an area of ​​northeast Syria near the Turkish border Evidence SOULEIMAN AFP / File

Kurdish officials said they were preparing for a possible Turkish attack.

“Erdogan is desperately seeking permission to violate Syrian airspace to carry out his aggression,” SDF spokesman Farhad Shami said.

Turkey, which has been carrying out cross-border operations against the PKK in neighboring Iraq for years, killed nine civilians in artillery fire on Wednesday.

An attack on the densely populated Manbij would have “serious humanitarian consequences”, Khalifa warned.

“A resumption of conflict will inevitably lead to mass displacement and suffering,” she said.

Hundreds of thousands of Arabs and Kurds displaced by a 2018 Turkish offensive on neighboring Afrin live in the Tal Rifaat region.

Manbij is also an Arab majority town with displaced Kurds living in and around it.

Is Turkey bringing the Kurds closer to Damascus?

The Syrian army has deployed reinforcements to areas threatened by Turkey, including around Manbij, to act as a buffer between Kurdish and Ankara-backed forces.

Abu Abdullah of the University of Damascus expects even more Syrian army deployments in the region.

Damascus’ ally Moscow “will push in this direction”, he said, adding that Ankara “will not be bothered by this at all, they are pushing for the Syrian army to deploy” to the border to avoid a military escalation.

“Any military operation will complicate the situation for everyone,” he said. “The SDF have no choice but to come to an agreement with the Syrian state.”

Kurdish forces and the Syrian regime are struggling to find a compromise, as the Kurds are reluctant to give up their territorial gains while Damascus rejects their autonomy.

Khalifa said she was skeptical the two would agree.

“A Turkish attack would potentially lead to more defense arrangements between the SDF and Damascus, but it might not translate into a broader agreement or settlement,” she said.

“At least it hasn’t been in the past.”

