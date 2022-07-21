Imran Khan postpones Karachi visit to focus on Punjab





A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman announced that party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan had postponed his visit to Karachi, opting to focus on Punjab instead.

The announcement was made yesterday (Wednesday) and came days after the Punjab by-elections, and according to PTI MP Aftab Siddiqui, who confirmed the development, the ongoing political chaos in Punjab is cited as the reason for the cancellation of Khan’s trip. in Karachi.

A day after this announcement, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided today (Thursday) to postpone the local government (LG) elections in Sindh, which are now due to be held on August 28. The decision was made due to ongoing flooding. and precipitation.

Imran Khan was due to travel to Karachi and Hyderabad on July 21-22, however, after his trip was canceled it was decided that he would address the rallies in the cities via video link on the 22nd, two days before Sindh’s LG elections. which were to take place on July 24.

However, now the elections have been moved to August.

A PTI spokesman defended the president’s decision to cancel his trip to Karachi, saying the PTI was already in a strong position in both cities and that key party leaders including Asad Umar, Murad Saeed, Ali Muhammad Khan and Qasim Khan Suri, were already present in the cities to charge the crowd.

According to Dawn News, PTI leaders and supporters in Karachi were disappointed with the party’s decision to prioritize Punjab over Karachi.

It definitely hurts the momentum, a PTI MP from Sindh told Dawn. This obviously degrades the campaign. It is not just about workers and leaders at Karachi level. Rather, it is millions of people who expected him to be among them days before the vote.

