Billy Longs’ chances in Missouri GOP Senate primary depend on Donald Trump





No one seems to have more fun running for the US Senate in Missouri than Billy Long.

The Congressmen’s six-term Twitter feed is a parade of fire on his GOP rivals, sniping Eric Schmitt (who Long calls Chicken Schmitt), Vicky Hartzler (Mini Liz Cheney), and Eric Greitens (Snidely Whiplash) for what he thinks is a lack of conservative good faith.

He became a right-wing Missouris radio mainstay and says he enjoyed playing hopscotch with state meeting voters who live outside of his southwestern Missouri district.

I mean, I love campaigning, Long said in an interview with The Independent. I have attended over 40 Lincoln Days. I tried to go to 114 courthouses, where I walk by and shake hands with worker bees. It’s me. I have been an auctioneer and real estate broker all my life. And to be an auctioneer and real estate broker, you have to be cheerful, positive, optimistic.

But Longs’ exuberance did not translate into success in the race’s public polls. He doesn’t trust the polls commissioned by his opponents, which put him in the single digits, but even Longs’ own internal polls show him trailing.

When Eric Schmitt votes, he’s the leader, Long said. When Eric Greitens votes, he is in the lead. And you won’t believe this, but when Vicky’s people vote, she’s the leader. Well, we did a poll ourselves, which was legit, and it showed me at 11%.

But with less than two weeks until voters cast their ballots on Aug. 2, Long hasn’t given up hope. He knows one thing could turn the tide: an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

You know, it looks to me like it’s going to be Senator Eric, either Greitens or Schmitt, Long said. But if he supported me, it would be like lightning.

He points to JD Vance in Ohio, who was trailing poorly in the polls in this GOP Senate primary before Trump endorsed him. Now he is the party’s candidate.

Long was one of the first elected officials to jump on the Trump bandwagon, a phrase he claims to have coined. When most viewed Trump’s candidacy as a joke or a publicity stunt, Long said, he was all for it, touting Trump to foreign leaders and GOP insiders who sneered at the idea that the real estate and reality TV star would be the next president.

Trump, I saw him early on, Long said, he has the it factor.

Now, after years on the Trump train, Long hopes the former president will consider boarding the Billy bus.

I told him, I need your support to win this thing, Long said.

And though the former president has yet to officially weigh in on the Missouri race, he gave Longs’ candidacy a public blessing in March.

Although he said adamantly that was not an endorsement, Trump released a statement praising Long and asking if Republican primary voters in Missouri gave the tall, loud personality due consideration. and proud of Congressman Billy Long.

It’s a typical Billy Long story. I’m walking through the Walmart Neighborhood Market, Long said. My phone turns on and it’s Donald Trump. I take it and say Yes, Mr. President. I’m sure the store manager told me, Call 911. You’re coming here. We have an old man who looks like he’s a stone’s throw from the nursing home and he thinks he’s talking to President Trump on the phone.

He said to me, it’s not an endorsement, but you’re gonna love it, Long said.

Since then, Trump has publicly stated that he would not endorse Hartzler, leading most to believe he had to choose between Greitens and Schmitt.

Long is not so sure.

I’m the guy who’s been loyal, Long said. I have supported President Trump since day one.

you are too fat

U.S. Representative Billy Long of Springfield, candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks on April 8, 2022 at Lincoln Republican Days in Boone County, Columbia (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent).

Long, 66, is married and has two adult daughters. Reflecting on his first bid for public office, he said he saw similarities between his experience and the Trumps 2016 campaign.

After a long career as an auctioneer and a few years as a conservative radio host, Long decided to jump into the 2010 race for the vacant congressional seat when Roy Blunt decided to run for the U.S. Senate. .

Long said no one took him seriously.

It was an eight-man race, Long said, and I was supposed to finish ninth. I was the Donald Trump of the race.

He was identified as a candidate who was just in the publicity race, Long said, to help my business and blah, blah, blah, the same things they said about Trump.

He was told by his own campaign consultants that it was too big to air on TV, he said. And you can put that in the newspaper. They said, you’re too fat. You can’t be on TV. You will scare people.

In the end, Long won the primary by about 7.5 percentage points. He claimed victory that fall, joining a massive class of freshman Republicans who rose to power on the Tea Party wave.

He says the key to his victory was authenticity.

I may not look the part, Long said. But I guaranteed voters that I would be in the game, that I would do the right thing for the right reason every day. And it touched people.

He hopes the same message will work with voters again in 2022, as he has decided to give up his congressional seat to run again to succeed Blunt, who will retire from the Senate after this year.

Sammy Davis Jr. was my favorite live performer of all time, Long said. I saw it three times. He sang a song in 1968 called I’ve Gotta Be Me. And that’s what you get with Billy Long. I’m the same guy you’ve had for 12 years, which is a very conservative voting record, head down, doing my job. I’m a workaholic, not a show horse.

It’s a pitch that has earned him praise, even from those who support his rivals.

The guy is just being blatantly honest, isn’t he, Jane Cunningham, a former GOP state senator who campaigned with Greitens, said of Long. It is frankly very refreshing in my opinion.

Afraid of their own shadow

A photo hanging in US Representative Billy Long’s office in Washington, DC shows him leaving Air Force One with former President Donald Trump (submitted photo).

Long can ride a litany of high scores his congressional voting record has received from conservative advocacy groups like Club for Growth, the American Conservative Union and Freedom Works. And he vows to continue that if he joins the Senate, with a platform that serves up a lot of red meat for conservative voters.

He talks about securing the border, specifically finishing Trump’s border wall and restoring the stay-in-Mexico policy. He wants voters to be required to show photo ID to vote, and he embraces many of the 2020 election grievances that continue to dominate the public rhetoric of past presidents.

He complains about the national debt and inflation, and pledges to protect the next generation of farmers by eliminating the estate tax and pushing to ban foreign entities from buying American farmland.

His positions do not differ much from his Republican rivals for the nomination. But Long insists they cannot be trusted to deliver on those promises if elected.

He notes that Greitens was once a Democrat and that Schmitt was considered a moderate in the legislature who voted in favor of allowing foreign entities to own Missouri farmland. And he accuses Hartzler of voting like a RINO, Republican in name only, until she launches her campaign for the US Senate.

All of these people are afraid of their own shadows, Long said.

He’s particularly worried, Long said, about the prospect of Greitens, Hartzler or Schmitt as a candidate now that former Republican Sen. John Danforth has pledged to raise at least $20 million to help elect an independent candidate. to the Senate this fall named John Wood.

Wood, a Republican and former U.S. attorney who most recently served as lead investigative counsel for the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, has returned to Missouri to run for the Senate.

Danforth dismissed any notion that he was trying to play spoiler by raising so much money to support an independent candidate, arguing that Missouri is willing to support someone who eschews extremism from both major parties.

Billy Long shows off his tie which was signed by former President Donald Trump shortly before heading to the United States on Feb. 22, 2022 in Jefferson City (Madeline Carter/Missouri Independent).

But Long thinks all Danforth does is help a Democrat win in November.

I am very concerned about the shenanigans that octogenarian John Danforth is pulling off on the John Wood treadmill, Long said. He’s Liz Cheney’s lawyer on the Jan. 6 committee, and if he continues and runs, no Republican can win that seat.

Long said he was hopeful if he won the primary, since he didn’t have the baggage of other Republicans in the race, which Danforth and Wood would say Oh, just kidding. Didn’t run.

But Wood and Danfroth didn’t mince words. They believe all of the leading GOP primary candidates are too extreme, and no matter who emerges with the party nomination, Woods’ independent candidacy will go full steam ahead.

A major hurdle Long has faced in his quest for his party’s nomination is the fact that, while he has a loyal following in southwestern Missouri, he has no name recognition throughout. the state.

Billy Long has no traction here, said Jeremy Walling, a political science professor at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, adding: I’m not sure he’s very well known.

This is where an endorsement from Trump could make or break his candidacy. Trump is the state’s most popular Republican, winning Missouri by double digits and barnstorming across the state for Josh Hawley’s successful 2018 Senate campaign.

But time is running out.

I pushed everything on Trump, Long said. And, you know, I was banking on his endorsements. I still am.

But the more the days go by, the more it seems that this is not the case, ”added Long. “So that’s how it is. And like I said, it’s not life or death for me. I’m fine. I mean, I’ll go back to my old job if I don’t win this. You know what my old job was? Looking for a new job.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://missouriindependent.com/2022/07/21/billy-longs-chances-in-missouri-gop-senate-primary-depend-on-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos