5 days after PM Modi’s inauguration, parts of Bundelkhand highway crumble in rain

The Bundelkhand highway collapsed in many places during heavy rain. The craters on the road almost caused few major accidents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bundelkhand highway in UP on July 16. But due to heavy rain, large craters appeared on the new highway in 5 days, the reports said. The Bundelkhand highway was constructed after losing around Rs 14,850 crore. However, the reality of this highway came to the fore within days. The Bundelkhand highway collapsed in many places amid heavy rain last night. The craters on the road almost resulted in few major accidents, according to reports.

The highway was designed to give Bundelkhand a new identity. This highway starts from Bharatkup in Chitrakoot and is at Kudrel in Etawah.

Watch the video here:

Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav has taunted the Modi government over the poor state of the road. The UP Opposition Leader wrote in Hindi: “This is a sample of the quality of BJP’s timid development… , great pits of corruption have appeared on this. It’s good that the track wasn’t built on it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bundelkhand highway with publicity on July 16. After the highway’s inauguration, it was opened to commercial and domestic vehicles. It hasn’t even been five days since the start of the highway that all the claims have been exposed. On the occasion of the inauguration of the expressway, Prime Minister Modi had said that: “The distance between Chitrakoot and Delhi by the Bundelkhand expressway has been reduced by 3 to 4 hours, but its advantage is more than that. This highway will not only give speed to vehicles here, but it will also accelerate the industrial progress of the whole of Bundelkhand.