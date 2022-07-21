Video of Theresa May refusing to applaud Boris Johnson in her final speech goes viral





weeks later Boris Johnson resigned as a Tory leader, saying he will remain in office until the next British Prime Minister is chosen, he bid farewell to the British Parliament with a quote from Arnold Schwarzenegger. As his farewell speech went viral, something interesting caught the attention of the internet as former PM Theresa May refused to applaud or defend him.

As Johnson made a parliamentary appearance for his final questions to Prime Ministers, he ended his speech by quoting dialogue from Terminator 2: Judgment Day. We helped, I helped, to get this country out of a pandemic and save another country from barbarism. And frankly, that’s enough to keep going. Mission largely accomplished, for now, he said. Good bye Baby, he added, the Spanish expression for see you later. While the line out drew great laughs and a round of applause from her party, as well as mockery from opponents, it was May’s nonchalant response that stole the show in line. Footage from the Chamber in the House shows the Conservative leader sitting in her seat with her arms in her lap while other MPs are seen standing and applauding. After a few seconds, we see her standing, looking reluctant, but still not clapping. Watch the video here: Incredible moment as former PM Theresa May refuses to applaud @BorisJohnson at his last PMQs pic.twitter.com/gPFFBgp6AP Shehab Khan ITV (@ShehabKhan) July 20, 2022 The images shared online have now gone viral, amassing millions of views, with many reminiscent of the souring relationship between the country’s two prime ministers as they battled during his tenure over Brexit. Many on social media had fun, mocking the two leaders. A real disgrace of a Prime Minister and a human being receives a standing ovation, for what, exactly? Go Theresa May. The only Tory with an ounce of integrity. https://t.co/e6pSXl7cJT Hannah Monaghan (@Mrs_H_Monaghan) July 20, 2022 I never had much time or respect for @theresa_may but today, she has really risen in my esteem.@BorisJohnson @NadineDorries @DominiqueRaab @PritiPatel https://t.co/9YQa8E9pvS The Cat (@TheCatsDiary) July 20, 2022 Shows how face to face they all are…they got rid of Johnson then cheered him on! https://t.co/nWcWkCTdHp Maizy Daizy (@MaizyDaizyZzzz) July 20, 2022 Fair play to Mrs. May, at least has the bottle to show what she’s thinking, unlike the rest of them who stand for nothing. https://t.co/bbwVHlHkRW Marc Hardisty (@hardistymark) July 20, 2022 Surely all the people who voted without confidence shouldn’t be applauding too? Andy Marr (@marr_mite) July 20, 2022 May expressed her disdain for the Partygate scandal. Either my right honorable friend hadn’t read the rules, didn’t understand what they meant and neither had the others around him, or they didn’t think the rules applied to number 10. Which was it? May told the House of Commons in January this year. Johnson’s farewell speech gave advice to his as-yet-unknown successor: stay close to the United States, support Ukraine, cut taxes and deregulate, don’t let the Treasury Department restrict ambitious plans, and pay attention to Readership. Remember, first and foremost, it’s not Twitter that matters, it’s the people who sent us here, he said.

