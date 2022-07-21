Erdogan determined to eradicate hotbeds of terrorism in Syria – Middle East Monitor

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed on Tuesday that his country is determined to eradicate “hotbeds of terrorism in Syria” and expects support from Russia and Iran in this regard. He made the comment during a tripartite summit with his Russian and Iranian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran as part of the Astana process.

“We are determined to eradicate the evil groups that target our national security from Syria,” Erdogan insisted. “The towns of Tal Rifat and Manbij have become ‘a hotbed of terror’. The time has come to clear these lands of terrorist organizations looking for a safe haven.”

He pointed out that the “PYD/PKK terrorist organization” is trying to divide Syria with outside support. “It must be understood that there is no place for separatist terrorism and its extensions in the future of our region.”

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey and some of its allies. The government in Ankara insists that as the Syrian branch of the PKK, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) is therefore also a terrorist organization.

The Turkish President stressed that his country will continue to fight relentlessly against violent terrorist organizations in the coming period. He explained that “quick and concrete results” by the Syrian Constitutional Committee must be ensured because its failure will be seen as the failure of the Astana process. “The voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees to their country of origin is an important item on the agenda of the process.”

The three presidents met for the 7th Astana-format summit to discuss recent developments in Syria; the fight against terrorist groups, in particular the YPG/PKK and Daesh/ISIS, which constitute a threat to regional security; the humanitarian situation; and the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

Turkish President: US forces should leave areas east of the Euphrates in Syria