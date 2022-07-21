Politics
Monsoon session: PM Modi meets key ministers to discuss government strategy in parliament | India News
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with key ministers on Thursday (July 21st) to discuss the government’s strategy in Parliament. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju are among those present at the meeting. The development comes as opposition parties continued to force the adjournment of both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday due to their demands related to rising prices and the imposition of GST by the government on certain items of clothing. Daily use.
Meanwhile, leaders of all opposition parties from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha met on Thursday at the office of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament. Besides the Congress, the leaders of the opposition parties of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, All India Muslim League (IUML), National Conference of Jammu and Kashmir (JKNC), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Shiv Sena and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were present in the meeting. Lok Sabha saw two adjournments before being adjourned for the day of the third day of the monsoon session of Parliament. The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day after lunch following an earlier adjournment.
Also Read: ‘Rahul Gandhi shouldn’t DARE…’, Smriti Irani gives BIG WARNING amid monsoon session of Parliament
Opposition parties also staged a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in parliament to press their demands. At the protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, opposition leaders accused the government of disrupting the common man’s budget due to the revision of GST rates on several daily use items. Leaders of opposition parties, including Congress, NCP, DMK and the left, have been shouting slogans against the government demanding a reversal of the GST rate hike on products like curds, bread and bread it. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were among those present. In the Lok Sabha, opposition parties staged protests during Question Time. The monsoon session of parliament began on July 18 and will run until August 12. There will be 18 sessions during the session.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Zee News staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/monsoon-session-pm-modi-meets-top-ministers-to-discuss-governments-strategy-in-parliament-2487914.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ngcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Gentlemen, wear a skirt! July 21, 2022
- MicroCare announces new line of cleaning wipes July 21, 2022
- Indices gain for fifth straight day; Sensex jumps 284 points, Nifty settles above 16,600 July 21, 2022
- Nancy Pelosis trip to Taiwan not a good idea right now, says Biden | Biden Administration July 21, 2022
- Indonesian president to visit China next week and meet with Xi July 21, 2022