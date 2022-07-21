Monsoon session: PM Modi meets key ministers to discuss government strategy in parliament | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with key ministers on Thursday (July 21st) to discuss the government’s strategy in Parliament. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju are among those present at the meeting. The development comes as opposition parties continued to force the adjournment of both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday due to their demands related to rising prices and the imposition of GST by the government on certain items of clothing. Daily use.

Meanwhile, leaders of all opposition parties from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha met on Thursday at the office of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament. Besides the Congress, the leaders of the opposition parties of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, All India Muslim League (IUML), National Conference of Jammu and Kashmir (JKNC), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Shiv Sena and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were present in the meeting. Lok Sabha saw two adjournments before being adjourned for the day of the third day of the monsoon session of Parliament. The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day after lunch following an earlier adjournment.

Opposition parties also staged a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in parliament to press their demands. At the protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, opposition leaders accused the government of disrupting the common man’s budget due to the revision of GST rates on several daily use items. Leaders of opposition parties, including Congress, NCP, DMK and the left, have been shouting slogans against the government demanding a reversal of the GST rate hike on products like curds, bread and bread it. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were among those present. In the Lok Sabha, opposition parties staged protests during Question Time. The monsoon session of parliament began on July 18 and will run until August 12. There will be 18 sessions during the session.

