TMC leader Shatrughan Sinha criticizes the Center and calls out the dictatorship of Prime Minister Modis’ government during the Martyrs’ Day rally





The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and central government came under fire at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Martyrs’ Day rally when party leader and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha said the Prime Minister’s government Minister Narendra Modi was a “dictatorship”. TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha said on Thursday that while Atal Behari Vajpayee’s rule projected “lokshahi” (democracy), Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule reflected “tanashahi” (dictatorship). Addressing a massive crowd at the Trinamool Congress Martyrs’ Day rally here, the newly elected MP for Asansol said Vajpayee was a “fatherly figure and pro-people statesman”, under the reign of which the Bollywood actor was a minister of the Union. During the rally, the former Bollywood actor said, “Vajpayee Ji was different… He projected the ‘lokshahi’ nature of the government, while Modi projects the ‘tanashahi’ nature of the government.” Shatrughan Sinha said: “Unemployment is at its highest level in 50 years, the GST is corrected every day, the hard earned money hidden by poor women in their homes is gone thanks to demonetization. The debt burden has increased significantly over the last eight years of the Modi government. At the Martyrs’ Day rally, the TMC leader described party leader and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as the “most acceptable leader in the country”. Sinha said, “What Bengal thinks today, India will think tomorrow.” Playing with his famous ‘Khamosh!’ (Silence!) punchline, he said: “Aaj khamoshi hai kal shor aayega, aaj tumhara din hai kal hum sabka din aayega (Today there is silence, tomorrow the voices will be louder; today is your day , tomorrow will be ours).” Praising West Bengal Chief Minister Shatrughan Sinha said despite being wheelchair bound, Banerjee had led the way in Assembly polls and thwarted ‘sinister BJP plans’ . He also mocked the BJP, saying those who “tried to loot Bengal” were defeated in the last parliamentary elections. He lambasted the Center for “gambling with the lives of thousands of young people” on behalf of the Agnipath defense recruitment program. (With PTI inputs) READ | National Herald case: Congress protesters turn violent, cars set on fire amid Sonia Gandhi’s ER questioning

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-tmc-leader-shatrughan-sinha-slams-centre-pm-modi-s-govt-dictatorship-in-martyrs-day-mamata-banerjee-2970388 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

