Politics
Theresa May’s snub as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Parliament
In his final speech to Parliament, Boris Johnson defended his tumultuous three years in office, covering Covid, Brexit and the war in Ukraine. Photo/PA
To a standing ovation from his recently mutinous MPs, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walked away from his latest set-piece in parliament on Wednesday, concluding by saying: “Hasta la vista, baby!”
But his farewell plans, including invoking Arnold Schwarzenegger’s famous line from the Terminator movies, have been taken by some commentators as hinting he’ll be back.
With a vintage outburst of invective against his critics, Johnson, 58, defended his tumultuous three years in office, which included everything from Brexit to Covid vaccines and the war in Ukraine, and praised the candidates who fought for succeed him, while fending off opposition attacks in his last session of questions to the Prime Minister.
However, there was one person in the stands who didn’t like cheering too much, let alone standing up for the outgoing prime minister’s final screening.
Former prime minister Theresa May was spotted seated as the gallery rose to their claps, before slowly rising and staring at Johnson as he received her applause.
Britain’s Conservative Party has chosen former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, a tax moderate and low-tax crusader, as the two finalists in a party election to replace Johnson.
Sunak and Truss came in first and second, respectively, in a secret ballot by conservative lawmakers. Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt came third and was eliminated.
Johnson’s team is said to have waged an “anyone but Rishi” campaign, accusing the former chancellor of orchestrating the revolt of his ministers who successfully forced his resignation a few weeks ago.
“I don’t follow this thing very closely,” John said of the race to find his replacement, laughing.
But he said any of the three Tory candidates would ‘like household detergent wipe the floor’ with Labour, adding that their leader Keir Starmer was ‘one big useless human milestone’ standing in the way of progress.
The leadership race, which has already sparked bitter infighting among Tories, pits Sunak, who led Britain’s economy through the pandemic before leaving Johnson’s government this month, against Truss, who led the UK’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The two contenders will spend the next few weeks campaigning for the votes of around 180,000 Conservative Party members across the country, who will vote by post or online. The winner of the leadership vote will be announced on September 5 and will automatically become Britain’s next prime minister.
All of the 11 outgoing candidates have sought to distance themselves from Johnson, whose tenure began boldly in 2019 with a vow to ‘get Brexit done’ and a resounding election victory but now ends in disgrace .
Johnson resigned on July 7 but remains interim leader until the party elects his successor.
On Wednesday, he faced mocking opposition politicians and weary Tories in his final Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons, which adjourns Thursday for the summer.
It was a pessimistic start, with supportive conservative lawmakers praising and opposition politicians offering variants of “good riddance”.
Johnson touted what he called his achievements in leading Britain out of the EU and through Covid-19, and supporting Ukraine against invading Russia and said: ‘Mission largely accomplished , for now”, before leaving with the slogan “hasta la vista” by Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer said: ‘I will miss this illusion.
Johnson clung to office through months of scandals over his finances and judgement, refusing to resign when he was fined by police for government parties that broke Covid-19 lockdown rules . He finally resigned after one scandal too many, the appointment of a politician accused of sexual misconduct, prompted his ministers to resign en masse.
Although he remained Prime Minister, he has largely disappeared from the scene, even as Britain faces a summer cost-of-living crisis and discontent among workers as inflation hits 9.4% .
Johnson did not attend any emergency government meetings over the heatwave that brought record temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius to Britain this week.
Last week he took a ride in a Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jet, with Top Gun-style images released by his office, then threw a weekend party at Checkers, the country house that accompanies the work of the Prime Minister.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan accused Johnson of wanting to “become Tom Cruise” and urged him to resign immediately.
“We need a full-time prime minister who takes care of our country rather than someone who checked,” Khan said.
-news.com.au,AP
