Erdogan turns the tables on Vladimir Putin’s usual delays

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Tehran on July 19, where he was hosted by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, represented a rare foreign adventure for the increasingly isolated Russian leader.

It remains to transpire what was agreed in Putin’s meetings with the leaders of Iran and Turkey. But Iran’s apparent reluctance to supply Putin’s Red Army military dronesaccording to Kyiv’s reading of a July 15 call between the Iranian and Ukrainian foreign ministers, adds to the already heavily sanctioned problems Russia already faces and undermines the Kremlin’s ambitions to build a formidable alliance to counter NATO .

Adding insult to injury, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reversed the Russian leader’s proverbial situation, delaying his appearance at their scheduled meeting, while Putin – visibly uncomfortable – was left waiting with journalists and photographers in the room.

The video fueled scathing remarks on social media, calling the incident ‘karma’ and ‘revenge’ due to Putin’s own notorious habit of keeping his counterparts waiting, sometimes for hours, before finally showing up. .

“I love it,” tweeted Michael McFaul, former US ambassador to Russia, alongside the video of Putin waiting for Erdogan.

“I never saw Putin waiting for anyone. When I worked at USG, he always made everyone else wait – Obama for 45 minutes; Kerry for 3 hours. Little karma back.”

Newsweek examined some of the most prominent examples of Putin’s backwardness in the more than two decades of his tenure in power.

Waiting for Putin

Biographical details of Putin’s past provide a clue to the origins of his tendency to be late, with his ex-wife Lyudmila Putina recounting in her memoir that he was “always late for their dates”.

“I remember waiting near the subway. The first fifteen minutes late is fine, 30 minutes is fine too,” she wrote. according to the Russian newspaper MK. “But when it’s been an hour, and he’s still not here, you just want to burst into tears. And after 90 minutes, you’re just drained of all emotion.”

Since coming to power in Russia in 1999, first (and again briefly, later) as prime minister and then as president, Putin has become accustomed to being waited on in any setting, the nature of the meeting or its relationship to the counterparty.

From Angela Merkel to Barack Obama, from Alexander Lukashenko to Donald Trump and even the Pope, many leaders have become unwitting participants in this waiting game, as videos from the summits, media reports and testimonies show. firsthand of these encounters.

One of the first examples of the Russian leader’s apparent poor timing occurred in June 2003 during his state visit to the UK, Queen Elizabeth II should have waited 12 or 14 minutes (reports to differ on the exact duration) until Putin shows up.

This breach of royal protocol did not go unnoticed, the Queen subtly hit the Russian leaderaccording to former UK Home Secretary David Blunkett, who was also present at the meeting.

In February 2006, Putin made the Spanish royal family wait 20 minutes in freezing temperatures in the main square of El Pardo Palace in Madrid. Another royal “victim” of Putin’s delay was Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf, who waited 40 minutes during a meeting in Stockholm.

Former US President Obama also simmered for 40 minutes ahead of a 2012 meeting in Mexico, when it took Putin three hours to finally show up for a one-on-one with the US Secretary of State. era, John Kerry, in 2013.

Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the same fate during his first official visit to Moscow.

Putin, a former KGB agent, caused uproar in South Korea after arriving half an hour late for his meeting with then-president Park Geun-hye in 2013.

And he kept former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, one of his closest international allies, hanged for four hours in Crimea in June 2012. Putin’s excuse? It was delayed by a meeting with the pro-Kremlin biker gang “Night Wolves”.

The Russian president’s first meeting with Pope Francis was delayed by nearly an hour in 2013, and he repeated the delay almost to the minute. again in 2015. For a third meeting with the pope, in July 2019, Putin arrived “only” 30 minutes late.

Meanwhile, former German Chancellor Merkel has undergone Putin’s treatment twice in a year. First, a meeting in Milan in October 2014 was postponed after Putin’s flight arrived later than expected (although he had time off to spend an all-nighter with former Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi).

Then, in February 2015, Merkel was again kept on hold for an entire hour, alongside her fellow European leaders from France and Ukraine.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated earlier this month, has been detained wait two hours in December 2016, supposedly due to Putin’s “overwork”. In 2018, he again ran late for an Abe meeting, this time for two and a half hours.

The table below, provided by Statesmanshows the world leaders who had to wait the longest for Vladimir Putin before meetings.

You can find more infographics at Statesman

Putin also showed up 40 minutes late for his first meeting with Trump after the latter’s election as president, held in Helsinki in July 2018; some news reports suggested that the American leader, perhaps aware of his counterpart’s reputation, appeared even later. The Kremlin later denied that claim, saying the meeting was simply back one hour.

Putin and Trump arrived late for the ceremony in Paris to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. The two leaders arrived separately from the more than 60 heads of state, and while Trump appeared to be briefly delayed by feminist protesters, Putin did not offer an explanation for his delay.

In 2019, the Russian president was late again, this time for his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who had expressed a desire to bring Russia back.in the European bosom” during their conversation.

More recently, Putin delayed his own traditional Q&A with the Russian public, angering even his staunchest ally, political scientist Sergey Markov, who wrote that while it is perfectly acceptable to be late for meetings with politicians and officials, “you must not keep your people waiting”.

Busy schedule or Power Move?

There have been plenty of speculation on the reasons for Putin’s chronic backwardness over the years.

The official reasons provided by the Kremlin – if any – tend to cite scheduling conflicts, traffic problems or Flight delays; sometimes Russian officials simply deny that there was any delay.

But over the years, Putin’s opponents and Kremlin insiders have postulated the practice was deliberate on his part, a power play used to humiliate rivals and sometimes put allies in their place.

“Putin always late to meet world leaders is a coup from the mob boss,” chess champion turned political activist Garry Kasparov tweeted in 2019. “They wait for him so he keeps doing it. him and his gang, that proves they’re weak, that he’s the big boss. At least the pope should serve a higher power!”

Indeed, the rare occasions when Putin has actually shown up in time have tended to involve Russia’s few remaining international allies, such as North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

Putin actually arrived half an hour earlier for their first meeting, which took place in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok in early 2019. He also arrived on time for a face-to-face international summit with US President Joe Biden, to the surprise of many.

Yet even Putin’s closest allies we kept waiting— sometimes for hours, as in the case of Belarusian President Lukashenko — and often without explanation, adding weight to the idea that this behavior is Putin’s way of establishing his dominance.

But if that is indeed the case, then Erdogan’s recent mirroring of strategy could signal a shift in their relationship dynamics.

The fact that the Russian leader arrived on time suggests the need to maintain strong ties with Turkey, a NATO country, while Erdogan’s late arrival could indicate that he is fully aware of this. need.

It also continues a series of very public bashings that the Russian leader has faced from some of his closest allies since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, which has no doubt contributed to the sour look on his face as he waited for his Turkish counterpart.

Newsweek contacted the Kremlin for comment.