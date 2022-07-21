Naga Hoho calls on PM Modi to personally monitor Naga peace talks | MorungExpress





Kohima, July 20 (MExN): The Naga Hoho on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act 1958 from all Naga-inhabited areas, to create an enabling environment for an engagement constructive way to resolve the Naga problem. political issue. As the nature of the case demands and demands a political solution, the Prime Minister must show political savvy and the will to personally monitor the talks, he said, adding that this is the only way forward. solve the problem. In the memorandum, the Naga Hoho noted that the Naga people have become resistant to the way the peace talks have been conducted. He said that the signing of the Framework Agreement between the Government of India and NSCN (IM) on August 3, 2015 brought great joy and hope to the Naga people: “Now seven years have passed elapsed since the signing of the agreement, but instead of solving the problem, the negotiation is on the brink. We anticipated the solution that could have come sooner if the Indian government had translated the Framework into practical reality. The Naga people is now polarized between the two agreements: the 2015 Framework Agreement and the 2017 Agreed Position.” The Naga Hoho went on to state that the delicate nature of the Naga political issue necessitates introspection of how the past agreements of the 9 Point Accord in 1947, the 16 Point Accord of 1960 with the Naga People’s Convention and the infamous Shillong Accord of 1975 failed to bring about lasting peace between the government of India and the Nagas. “Employing the same method to resolve the Naga issue will only breed more suspicion than understanding between the two sides,” he said. In this context, the Naga Hoho asked the Prime Minister to recall how the peace process was launched by the Indian government in 1997 with conditions that the talks must be unconditional and held at the highest level, that is- ie at Prime Minister level, and the venue of the talks would take place outside India, in a third country. “While addressing the central issue of the Naga political process, India, as one of the main contenders for global leadership sensitive to the geopolitical dynamics of the region, will creatively and realistically formulate a mutually acceptable proposal to resolve the protracted political conflict,” he added. . He also called for the repeal of the AFPSA in all Naga inhabited areas to create an enabling environment for constructive engagement. “India under several Prime Ministers of India — PV Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, HD Deve Gowda, IK Gujral and Dr. Manmohan Singh — has taken keen interest in solving the Naga political problem which is We are confident that under your strong leadership, the Naga political issue will find an honorable solution acceptable to both parties and bring lasting peace to this strategic geographical location considered a gateway to the countries of South Asia. Southeast,” he said. Meanwhile, the Naga Hopho has declared that he wishes to bring about lasting peace between India and the Naga in the spirit of peaceful co-existence as agreed in the Framework Agreement. Reminding the Prime Minister of his call to “build a new, resurgent, stronger and more prosperous India and Nagaland”, when he visited Kohima during the Hornbill festival seven years ago, the Naga Hoho maintained that the Naga people yearns for a permanent peace with India. and would be “truthful and determined to make Nagaland a strong regional ally of India”.

