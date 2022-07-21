PMQ: Boris Johnson warns that hell will return





Images via Parliament TV Boris Johnson struck a bitter, almost indifferent tone as he made his way to the dispatch box for the final Prime Ministers’ Questions from his shattered post as Prime Minister. Undoubtedly aggrieved at being ousted just three years after fulfilling his lifelong ambition of entering Downing Street, the outgoing Prime Minister, usually the arena’s chief entertainer, could only half-joke at not following the race to replace him very closely as he and Keir Starmer, the Labor leader, traded blows over Tory infighting. Much like he did in his resignation speech, in which he couldn’t bring himself to use the words I resign, Johnson found himself stubbornly refusing to let go of the reins, disconnecting with a mission largely accomplished, adding ostensibly that it may only be for the time being. Students of Scottish politics will recall similar words from Alex Salmond when he left the premiership in 2016, telling MSPs: It’s goodbye from me for now. He later wreaked havoc on the SNP, nearly destroying the leadership of Nicola Sturgeons, and created the rival independence party Alba. Johnson, who has been accused by Northern Ireland’s SNP and SDLP, won’t like the Salmond comparison, which may be why he chose to bow out channeling the Terminator: Hasta la vista, baby . (That prompted another slogan: I’ll be back.) Sign up for New Statesmans newsletters

He also couldn’t resist a punch at the man he believes responsible for hastening his downfall, his former chancellor and now leading candidate to replace him Rishi Sunak. In words that could have been accompanied by a knowing nod to Tory MPs and the Members who will determine his successor, he emphatically remarked: I love the Treasury, but remember that if we had always listened Treasury, we wouldn’t have built the M25 or the Channel Tunnel. . If this was a resentful outing, then the chamber responded in the same way. Starmer was ruthless as he watched the outbreak of the blue-on-blue war sparked by Johnson’s disappearance. Backbench MPs, too, rose to twist the knife, reminding Johnson of his lofty remark on the bodies, the Tory cronyism that has plagued the Covid-19 pandemic and the sharp rise in poverty among children in parts of the Red Wall where the Prime Minister was once so popular. And while Tory MPs rose to applaud before Johnson left the stage, they were not joined by any opposition MPs, unlike late PMQs of Tony Blair, a figure whose Johnson wanted so dearly to emulate. success to which David Cameron’s Conservatives reluctantly paid homage. As some of Johnson’s closest allies couldn’t contain their emotion, Andrea Jenkyns shed a tear, sphinx-like Theresa May refused to applaud, despite the former prime minister not knowing that too well the grief of having been expelled from office. What Johnson will do next remains to be seen, but in some ways the fallen king of the world leaves the Commons dispatch box when he gets there, divisive, unpredictable and hungry for more power. [See also: How inflation is worse for women]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/uk-politics/2022/07/pmqs-today-boris-johnson-warns-that-hell-be-back The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

