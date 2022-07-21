News from Putin: Erdogan’s snub raises fears for Turkey as Russia ‘will not forget’ | World | New





The Russian president traveled to Iran – his first outside Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine five months ago – to meet the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Tuesday. But Vladimir Putin also held talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a desperate attempt to find a way to unblock thousands of tonnes of grain blocked by Russia in Ukrainian ports. Excruciatingly awkward footage has gone viral showing Putin waiting nearly a minute in a room full of reporters for Erdogan to arrive for the critical talks.

The Russian leader is seen walking towards the chair set out for him in front of the Russian flag before standing awkwardly with his hands crossed around his stomach. He fidgets, shifts his weight repeatedly, and seems to make random movements with his mouth. Nearly a minute after entering the room, Putin sees President Erdogan and briefly extends his arms before the two leaders shake hands. Joyce Karam, senior correspondent for The National, suggested it could have been “nice revenge for Erdogan” after he was humiliated by Putin in March 2020 when he had to wait two minutes before greeting his Russian counterpart.

She tweeted a video of the last awkward exchange between the two men and wrote: “Those 50 seconds Erdogan made Putin wait, looking exhausted in front of the cameras, speaks volumes about how much has changed after Ukraine. . “It’s also a sweet reward for Erdogan who in 2020 was humiliated by Putin as he made him wait two minutes in a power play in Russia. “2022 in Iran, many tables have turned.” But many others have taken to Twitter to express fears that Putin is not being too kindly embarrassed in such a way and may seek revenge. READ MORE: China BETRAYS Russia as Xi strikes major 24-year gas deal with Biden

They commented, “My God. He used to be in perfect control of his body language. “He looks so stressed and like he feels the reins are getting out of control and he’s close to panicking. “I hope that doesn’t make him more dangerous, but he seems to smell defeat very strongly.” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and blockade of its ports has blocked exports, leaving dozens of ships stranded and some 20 million tons of grain stuck in silos at the Black Sea port of Odessa.

Moscow said it was not responsible for the worsening food crisis, instead pointing to crippling sanctions from the West for slowing its own food and fertilizer exports and Ukraine for mining its ports of the Black Sea. On Wednesday, President Erdogan told reporters on a return flight from Tehran: “An agreement emerged from the talks in Istanbul last week on the outline of the process under the UN plan. Now we want to bind this agreement to a written document. “We expect the plan to begin to be implemented in the coming days.”

