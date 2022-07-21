Bill Gates Congratulates Prime Minister Modi on India Reaching 2 Billion COVID-19 Vaccinations





India has “re-created history”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. Bill Gates and Modi From: Melvin Samuel Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on another major milestone in administering 200 crore (2 billion) vaccines in India. Taking to Twitter, Bill Gates expressed his gratitude for the continued partnership with Indian vaccine makers and the government to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. “Congratulations @narendramodi on another milestone in the administration of #200crorevaccinations. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the Indian government to mitigate the impact of COVID19,” the co-founder tweeted on Wednesday. from Microsoft. A year after the launch of the world’s largest vaccination campaign against COVID-19, the country on Sunday passed the milestone of administering 200 crores of vaccination doses. India has “re-created history”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. “India is making history again! Congratulations to all Indians for crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who helped make the vaccination campaign in India unprecedented in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted: “Witness history in the making! India under the leadership of Prime Minister @NarendraModi Ji is poised to hit the 200 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark! The countdown begins.

On Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India exceeded a total of 200.33 crores. Mandaviya on Friday launched “Covid Amrit Mahotsav Vaccination” at Nirman Bhawan Covid Vaccination Camp and appealed to the masses to get the free dose to ensure protection against COVID-19. “All the employees of the Ministry of Health have started their inoculation with the free doses. My appeal to all citizens over 18 to get the free dose to ensure your protection against COVID19,” Mandaviya said. “On ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, all eligible populations (18+) can get a free precautionary dose for the next 75 days, starting today,” he added. The free vaccination campaign was launched with the aim of increasing the use of the precautionary dose of the COVID vaccine among the eligible adult population. (YEARS)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.easterneye.biz/bill-gates-congratulates-pm-modi-for-india-achieving-2-billion-covid-19-vaccinations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos