‘Hasta la vista, baby’: British provocateur Johnson steps down in Parliament

LONDON Britain’s Conservative Party picked two contest finalists on Wednesday to replace Boris Johnson, as the divisive and unrepentant leader ended his last appearance in parliament as prime minister with the words “Hasta la vista, baby”.

Johnson, who resigned on July 7 after months of ethics scandals but remains caretaker leader until the party elects his successor, faced mocking opposition politicians and weary Tories in his final session questions to the Prime Minister in the House of Commons.

It was a pessimistic start, with supportive Tory backbenchers praising and opposition politicians offering variations of ‘good riddance’.

Johnson touted what he called his achievements in leading Britain out of the European Union and through COVID-19, and supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion and said: ” Mission largely accomplished, for now,” before departing with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “hasta la vista” catchphrase from “Terminator 2.”

Labor leader Keir Starmer said: ‘I’m going to miss the illusion.

Johnson reprized his longtime characterization of Starmer as “Captain Hindsight” on COVID, and called him “one big useless human landmark.”

Tory MPs give Boris Johnson a standing ovation as he leaves the Commons after his final PMQs. pic.twitter.com/ST99vpOdb7 —LBC (@LBC) July 20, 2022

Parliament adjourns for the summer on Thursday and the Conservatives will spend the next six weeks electing a new leader, who will also become prime minister.

Conservative lawmakers will hold a final elimination vote on Wednesday afternoon to narrow the remaining three candidates to two.

Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Trade Secretary Penny Mordaunt are battling for second-round spots. The two finalists will be put to the vote of the Conservative Party’s 180,000 members, with the winner to be announced on September 5.

Sunak has led all ballots so far and is very likely to qualify for the final two. Truss, who is favored by the party’s right wing, and Mordaunt, who has done well in polls among party members, are courting lawmakers in a bid to clinch the other spot.

Even though Truss has come third in all votes so far, bookies say she is the favorite to win the contest as she gains momentum.

Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Secretary Liz Truss speaks during the launch of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister, at Westminster in London on July 14, 2022. ( Frank Augstein/AP)

Johnson’s Downing Street operation is said to be running an ‘anything but Rishi’ campaign, accusing the former finance minister of orchestrating a cabinet revolt that brought him down this month after numerous scandals including ‘Partygate’ .

“I don’t follow this thing very closely,” the prime minister said of the Tory race, laughing.

But he praised Sunak’s economic management during the pandemic and said one of the three, “like household detergent, would wipe the floor” with Labour.

The bitter campaign exposed deep divisions within the Conservative Party at the end of Johnson’s scandal-ridden three-year rule. Opponents have called Sunak a “socialist” for raising taxes in response to economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Sunak replied that his rivals were peddling economic “fairy tales”.

But Johnson gave the candidates some advice, urging them to “stay close to Americans, stand up for Ukrainians, stand up for freedom and democracy everywhere.”

“Cut taxes and deregulate where you can to make it the best place to live and invest…focus on the road ahead, but don’t forget to check the rear view mirror.”

“And remember first and foremost it’s not Twitter that matters, it’s the people who sent us here.”

British Conservative Party member Rishi Sunak launches his campaign for Conservative Party leadership, in London, July 12, 2022. (Alberto Pezzali/AP)

The candidates are all trying to distance themselves from Johnson, whose tenure began boldly in 2019 with a vow to “get Brexit done” and a resounding election victory but is now ending in disgrace.

He clung to office through months of scandals over his finances and judgement, refusing to resign when he was fined by police for government parties breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules . He finally resigned after one scandal too many, the appointment of a politician accused of sexual misconduct, prompted his ministers to resign en masse.

Although he remained Prime Minister, he has largely disappeared from the scene, even as Britain faces a summer cost-of-living crisis and discontent among workers as inflation hits 9.4% .

Johnson did not attend any emergency government meetings over the heatwave that brought temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) to Britain this week. Last week he took a ride in a Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jet, with ‘Top Gun’ style images released by his office, then threw a weekend party at Checkers, the home of campaign that accompanies the work of the Prime Minister.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who represents the opposition Labor Party, accused Johnson of wanting to “become Tom Cruise” and urged him to resign immediately.

“We need a full-time prime minister who takes care of our country rather than someone who checked,” Khan said.