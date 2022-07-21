Indonesian Jokowi and Chinese Xi to Meet in Beijing Next Week to Discuss G20 BenarNews

Indonesia’s president will visit China next week where he and his Chinese counterpart will discuss the G20 summit later this year, Beijing said on Thursday, as Jakarta carries out a delicate balancing act amid divisions between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Joko Jokowi Widodo visited the two warring neighbors last month in what officials said was an attempt to broker peace and stem a global food crisis. On July 26, he will begin a tour of China, Japan and South Korea, all members of the Group of Twenty, with a face-to-face meeting in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has rarely hosted foreign leaders since outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. released at the end of 2019.

During his visit, President Joko Widodo will communicate face to face with Chinese leaders regarding the G20 summit to discuss ways to respond to pressing global challenges, demonstrate solidarity and coordination among major developing countries, channel a more positive energy toward post-COVID global economic development and make new contribution to promoting global fairness and justice, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters during a briefing.

He hailed Indonesia’s constructive role as the holder of the rotating G20 presidency this year. In November, Jokowi will host the annual G20 Leaders Group Summit in Bali.

President Joko Widodo is the first foreign head of state to visit China since the Beijing Winter Olympics, and China will be the first leg of his first trip to East Asia since the outbreak of COVID- 19, Mr. Wang said.

Widodo and Xi will have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and major regional and international issues, Wang added.

On July 27, Jokowi will depart for Tokyo and end his Northeast Asia tour in Seoul on July 28, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters in a statement.

The G20 is divided over Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a special military operation. Western members of the G20 have condemned Russia for the invasion, but other member states including China, Indonesia and India have refused to follow suit and still maintain ties with Moscow.

Proactive communication with G20 members

Ramdhan Muhaimin, a professor of international relations at Al Azhar University in Indonesia, said Jokowi wanted to bridge divisions among G20 members over Russia’s participation in the upcoming summit.

I think this visit also fits into this context where Indonesia is establishing very proactive communication with G20 members outside of formal meetings, Ramdhan said.

Western countries, led by the United States, demanded that Russia be removed from G20 meetings, including the summit, but Indonesia refused to do so. Jakarta instead invited Ukraine, which is not a member of the G20, to attend the meetings and the summit as a guest.

Indonesia wants to show both the international public and the Indonesian people that it succeeded in organizing the G20 summit in the midst of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, Agus Haryanto, an analyst at Jenderal Soedirman University of Purworkerto.

With regard to the G20, although the meeting of foreign ministers [this month] was a relative success, Indonesia is still trying to make the G20 Heads of State Summit a success as well.

At the group’s foreign ministers’ meeting in Bali earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stepped out at least once during what he called Moscow’s frenzied retribution over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Retno, head of diplomacy for host country Indonesia, said participants at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting were deeply concerned about the global impact of Ukraine’s conflicts on food, energy and services. finance.

Both countries are known as the granaries of the world.

Since Moscow invaded its smaller neighbor, Russian military forces have blocked all Ukrainian Black Sea ports and cut off access to almost all of that country’s exports, especially grain, raising fears of a global food crisis. .

Jokowi, who visited Kyiv and Moscow in late June on a trip he described as a peace mission, warned that a global food crisis caused by war would send people in developing countries and poor into the abyss of extreme poverty and hunger.