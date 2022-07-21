The January 6 committee hindered Donald Trump





America should count itself lucky that Donald Trump tried so hard to overturn the 2020 election. That’s the biggest hurdle, though far from an insurmountable one, standing between him and a return to power.

Democratic leaders have been saying for years that Mr. Trump and his bigoted supporters threaten the republic, and they’re right. They didn’t act on it. Through a mixture of magical political thinking, infighting and mismanagement, they sharpened and returned to him two of his three most powerful causes: crime and illegal immigration. Sheer bad luck might help excuse their awarding of third economic performance. They launched a botched execution of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. In a recent CNN poll, four out of five Americans polled said things were bad for the country; more than two-thirds felt that President Joe Biden had overlooked the most important issues.

Even memories of how Mr. Trump masterminded the attack on the Capitol might have faded, or been challenged and revised, were it not for the fine work of the Jan. 6 committee investigating the insurgency. The nine committee members not only kept the political class, and much of the rest of the nation, from looking the other way from that day forward. They erased claims that the crowd acted spontaneously and that Mr. Trump had no idea he could use violence to prevent certification of Mr. Bidens’ victory.

Consider a world without a committee: Revisionists would be much freer to downplay Mr. Trump’s role in arousing the crowd and to polish or invent memories of his accomplishments. Instead, the panel reminded party leaders, operatives, donors and even some rank-and-file members how debilitating Mr. Trump’s leadership was. True fanatics still rejoice to side with Mr. Trump, but Republican congressmen who were simply intimidated are rediscovering how tedious it is to defend him.

Other potential Republican candidates sense an opening. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declined to say he wouldn’t run for president if Mr. Trump did; he courted Fox News audiences and recently invited Republican governors and donors to a one-day conference in Fort Lauderdale. Mike Pence, the former vice president who stood up to Mr. Trump and certified the electoral vote, refused to regret the choice or give up a race; he endorses competitors from Mr. Trump’s own Holocaust-denying candidates in some races. Mike Pompeo, Mr Trump’s Secretary of State, has lost over 40kg and said if he decided to run he would do so completely independent of anyone else’s choice.

But don’t imagine that Mr. Trump is disappearing. Half of gop voters willing to leave Trump behind, according to a poll, read a recent headline in the New York Times about a survey he conducted with Siena College. It is wiser to emphasize the darker view, let the glass remain half empty. The intense loyalty to Mr. Trump from half of the Republican base means that the more Republican candidates choose to run, dividing his opposition, the better for him. Betting markets place a higher probability on Mr. Trumps being the next Republican presidential candidate than on Mr. Bidens being the next Democrat.

In a sign that committee work is not reaching, or at least not persuading, many Americans, the same poll found that three-quarters of Republican primary voters believe that on Jan. 6 Mr. Trump was simply exercising his right to challenge. the election. Should Mr. Trump reach the legislative election campaign, he could count on the polarization of American politics to rally the party behind him, as in 2016.

Anyone who doubts the loyalty and even love that millions of Americans feel for Mr. Trump should attend one of his rallies, or just watch one on YouTube. Each is a vicious and exhausting festival of the counterfactual, and its crowds pride themselves on it. If the Democrats hadn’t tricked Mr. Trump in his second term, he actually won all 50 states plus the islands, so Iran would have signed a nuclear deal within a week; three weeks later he would have finished his wall along the border with Mexico, and foreign adversaries would not empty their prisons in America; The streets of the Americas would not run with the blood of innocent victims of crime; gasoline would be cheap; Vladimir Putin would have left Ukraine alone, because Mr. Trump would have withdrawn so easily from Afghanistan. Indeed, during Mr. Trump’s tenure, everyone was happy; it was the greatest period, I believe, in the history of our country, in many ways. At least, until the horrible plague came from China.

The enemy within

Most frightening are the indications of how Mr. Trump would govern would be a better word if he ever regained the White House. At a recent event in Las Vegas, he said he regretted allowing Democratic mayors to retain control of their cities. I wouldn’t do that a second time, he said. A day later, in Anchorage, Alaska, he left no doubt as to the identity of the enemy: Despite great external dangers, our greatest threat remains the sick, the sinister and the wicked of the inside our country.

We will fight for America like no one has ever fought before, he said, after 90 minutes of scaremongering and rambling. The tyrants we fight don’t even stand a chance.

It’s like sitting in a summer traffic jam as a New York taxi driver honks his horn; you feel helpless, bludgeoned, you just want it to stop. But Mr. Trump’s glaring questions. His speech is dangerous, whatever he does, dangerous if he does not run; more dangerous if he runs and loses again; more dangerous if he runs and wins. Had Mr. Trump conceded defeat, however ungraciously, his path back to the White House would be wide open. His own shattered psyche and the work of the January 6 committee gave his bipartisan opponents a fighting chance to stop him, and there is no urgent political project left.

