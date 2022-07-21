Indonesian president to visit China at Xi Jinping’s invitation





beijing [China]July 21 (ANI): At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indonesian President Joko Widodo will visit China next week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Thursday. The visit will take place from July 25 to 26, Xinhua reported. Previously, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-hosted the second meeting of the cooperation mechanism for China-Indonesia high-level dialogue with Indonesian minister in charge of coordinating cooperation with China Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. FM Yi’s visit comes after China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) faced its global influence at the Group of Seven (G7) summit held in Germany. His visit was aimed at reaffirming China’s ties with these countries. At the NATO summit, US President Joe Biden announced plans to raise $600 billion to create a new G7 initiative — also known as the Global Infrastructure and Investment Partnership ( PGII) — in an effort to counter China’s global influence through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), as well as a number of recent developments in its naval and military programs. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the new G7 initiative was aimed at curbing China’s growing military prowess and business operations via its BRI project. The PGII initiative aims to provide an alternative to infrastructure models that sell “debt traps,” the White House said following Biden’s June 26 announcement. In addition to “bullying” debt-ridden countries like Sri Lanka and Djibouti into joining the BRI on the pretext of handsome financing for major infrastructure projects, the Chinese regime has also won favors through the BRI. NATO also unveiled its new strategic concept, stressing that the alliance faces “systemic competition” from China that challenges its values ​​and interests. The military alliance noted China’s malicious hybrid and cyber operations and its divisive rhetoric and disinformation target allies and undermine alliance security. The NATO document says Beijing seeks to control key technology and industrial sectors, critical infrastructure, strategic materials and supply chains. Meanwhile, Pakistan and China pledged to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation during the meeting between Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi. The meeting comes amid Pakistan’s faltering economy, with China assuring its ally a rollover of more than $2 billion at a much reduced rate. Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said Pakistan is China’s “ironclad” friend and reliable brother. No matter how the international situation develops, the mutual trust and friendship between the two countries is rock solid, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

