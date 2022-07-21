Boris Johnson’s fall gives Brexit a second chance

The war and the pandemic were of course beyond his control. Brexit, however, is his responsibility. His decision to campaign for Britain to leave the European Union (he notoriously wrote a pro-Remain article and a pro-Leave article before deciding to publish the second) is credited with giving him the necessary 52% to victory. His takeover of the Conservative Party, the ruthless purge of moderate Tories (including even Charles Wellesley, the Duke of Wellington, as well as Winston Churchill’s grandson, Nicholas Soames), and decisive victory in the 2019 general election left him achieved an agreement acceptable to the EU through the British Parliament.

As Prime Minister, Boris Johnson gave Britain a government that found itself at the bottom of purgatory, closer to the waning end of a dictatorship, with sexual predators appointed to positions of authority, admissions of mysterious visits to supposed villas of ex-KGB agents, $1,000 wallpaper rolls and attempts to extort $180,000 tree house for his youngest son, all against the backdrop of a once-in-a-century pandemic and the most serious war in Europe since 1945.

There’s an old political joke where a soul is asked to choose between heaven and hell and given a try in each. In hell, he shows what amounts to the best country club in the world, plays a few holes of golf with Beelzebub, gets served some fancy venison, and washes it down with long-gone Bordeaux vintages in a te–te with the devil. himself. Preferring this to sitting on clouds listening to lyre music surrounded by winged toddlers, he chooses hell, only to be thrown into a hearth, watching his best friend be flayed alive by a pair of oversized demons. What happened to the country club, he asks? Satan does not delay in straightening the poor soul: then, we were campaigning. Now ruled.

Unlike her predecessor Theresa Mays, who sought to avoid the need for a trade and customs border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, and included security co-operation agreements, Johnsons demanded checks on goods traded between the island of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. . Johnson, however, later sought to renege on his own agreement and the Northern Ireland Protocol that gives it the force of law, going so far as to introduce a bill that would give UK ministers the power to unilaterally breach the protocol.

Yet there is a fundamental difference between making Brexit happen and making sure it sticks. Johnson’s Brexit idea, famous for being pro [cake] and the pro-manger, ran up against its own impossibility and the incompetence with which it was implemented. Six years after the vote, 53% of British voters think they were wrong to leave the EUand only 35% say the decision was the right one.

The Tories are behind in the polls, and while part of that is down to Johnson’s now tarnished brand, they are also suffering from being in power for 12 years and an unfavorable economic climate. Additionally, Keir Starmer, who leads the opposition Labor Party, has detoxified his party so that the worst people say about him is that he is boring, while the third party, the Liberal Democrats , has become acceptable to leftist voters. through their time in government with the Conservatives between 2010 and 2015, while winning the support of more pro-European former Conservative voters.

This means that while Britain’s majoritarian system generally gives the party that can muster around 40% of the vote a parliamentary majority, tactical voting in which voters choose the candidate most likely to beat the one they like least rather than the one they they support the most against conservatives has income.

The roughly 60% of votes now shared by Labour, Greens and Liberal Democrats are likely to be more concentrated on the candidates most likely to defeat the incumbent Tories. Apart from the support of the Scottish National Party at the moment, survey in progress would produce a Labor government backed by the Liberal Democrats with a very narrow majority. Such a government would likely change the electoral system to a form of proportional representation, rendering the Conservatives’ Brexit-reconciled coalition of voters unviable.

Now that pragmatic ex-soldier Tom Tugendhat has been knocked out of the Tory leadership race, voters are likely to hear even less talk about how to make the most of Brexit and even more determination to be tough on Brussels then that the remaining candidates are vying for the support of mostly anti-European party members. Yet the path to success for the Tories in the next election lies in more Brexit pragmatism, not less.

Current Conservative support is vulnerable on two flanks. The red wall of seats in northern England once held by Labor and the blue wall of long-serving Tory seats in wealthy southern counties are both under threat from Labor in the north and the resurrected Liberal Democrats in the south . Red Wall voters who have switched to the Conservatives support Brexit but are vulnerable to economic shocks. The Blue Wall voters whom the Liberal Democrats are trying to poach opposed Brexit but have an economic stake in the Tory government: they are generally well-off and support low taxes, weak regulation and other right-wing economic policies .

The main effect of Brexit has been to hurt manufacturing on the island of Britain, which is no longer able to participate in Europe-wide supply chains. According to an economy analysis by the Center for European Reform, trade in goods fell 14%, adding a further Brexit shock to inflation caused by rising energy prices and the decline of the COVID-19 pandemic. Inflation in the UK is expected peak at 11 percent this year, compared to 7% inside the euro zone.

This rise in prices and falling production is disproportionately hitting the so-called red wall areas of parliamentary seats in the Midlands and the north of England, where the Tories won seats from Labor in 2017 and 2019.

South East England’s blue wall is more heavily dependent on services, which escaped Brexit (Centre for European Reform analysis tentatively finds services trade has since increased), and is populated by Remainers who are nevertheless reconciled with Brexit, provided their prosperity is maintained.

Figures from Northern Ireland suggest a way forward. The Northern Ireland Protocol gives Northern Irish businesses access to UK and EU goods markets, and it has enabled the region to have the strongest growth of all (except London) a change from years of decline compared to the rest of the UK.

Extending the protocol directly to the whole of the UK (which would be essentially the same as Mays’ failed Brexit deal) would revitalize UK manufacturing in the red wall, removing many trade barriers with EU and allowing UK manufacturers to participate in European sourcing. chains again, while reassuring Blue Wall voters that Brexit is being pursued for the sake of pragmatism. It would also ease the fears of Northern Ireland Unionists (the predominantly Protestant political community in Northern Ireland who want to stay in the UK), who would then have exactly the same relationship with the EU as the rest of the UK. .

Formal endorsement of Mays’ approach to Brexit is of course far too pragmatic for the current Conservative Party. The short period devoted to the race for the Tory leadership, where the candidates compete for the votes of the conservative deputies, then of the members of the party, does not offer the opportunity to develop such a radical argument.

But his mind engages with the needs of the red wall manufacturing-centric economy, takes a pragmatic stance to keep the blue wall on their side and extends the provisions of the Northern Ireland Protocol to the rest of the UK to reassure trade unionists. the best path to victory for the Conservatives in the next election. It would be their best option to prevent a Labor-Liberal Democrat government that enacts electoral reform, frees Labor from its dependence on Eurosceptic Red Wall seats and keeps the Tories out of power long enough to completely undo the Brexit.

Like Dante, the Conservative Party was offered a glimpse into the underworld by Johnson’s mishandling of Brexit. Returning to May’s deal offers the possibility of escaping the permanent confinement there.