Donald Trump plays at Ivana Trump’s funeral despite his love-hate relationship with funerals in general





Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump at Ivana Trump’s funeral Wednesday at a church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Erika Ramirez / Insider

Trump attended the funeral of his first wife, Ivana, with his current wife, Melania, on Wednesday.

Security was tight at the church in Manhattan, with Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric also present.

Ivana died Thursday at her home, a block from the Gothic-style church on the Upper East Side.

Donald Trump has a love-hate relationship with funerals, but on Wednesday afternoon he played a starring role at mass in New York for his first wife, Ivana Trump.

All heads turned when the former president and former first lady Melania Trump arrived with an entourage of Secret Service agents for the Roman Catholic Rite honoring the vivacious 73-year-old socialite, a celebrity in her own right long after his marriage of 15 years. to the man she called “The Donald”.

Donald and Melania Trump’s son Barron, 16, sat in the front row with his parents. Tiffany Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples, was present, although Maples was not.

St. Vincent Ferrer’s Church on Manhattan’s posh Upper East Side was filled with a thousand Ivana Trump’s favorite red roses and “soaked in tears” throughout the two-hour mass, a publicist R. Couri Hay told Insider.

Her coffin was draped in purple cloth and topped with a golden cross beneath the high stone ceiling of the majestic Roman Catholic church.

“Ivana would like a big, glamorous celebration of her life,” said Hay, a friend of 40. “Today she is where she belongs, in the spotlight and in heaven.”

Donald and Melania Trump used an arched limestone and granite side door to enter the 1918 Gothic-style church.

Donald Trump and his family members exit St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church after Ivana Trump’s funeral on Wednesday. Erika Ramirez / Insider

Ivana and Donald Trump’s three children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, and their families had already followed the golden casket inside for the private mass a block away from the townhouse where an accident had claimed their mother’s life. Thursday.

Mourners were greeted up front by a guest book and a large photo of the former model and skier in all her ’80s glory, “glamorous in a blue dress,” Hay told Insider.

The three children of Donald and Ivana Trump delivered eulogies for their mother, he said, describing some of their remarks.

Ivanka Trump repeatedly broke down in tears as she addressed the 400 mourners at the church. But many smiled as they fondly remembered her mother scolding her for wearing a miniskirt that “wasn’t mini enough.”

“Flag it while you have it” was her motherly wisdom.

Mourners also smiled when Ivanka Trump recalled one of her mother’s catchphrases, always spoken in her native Czech accent: “There’s nothing I can do better than in high heels.”

“Ivanka looked absolutely perfect, she’s her mother’s daughter in a fitted black dress and white pearls,” Hay said.

Donald Trump Jr. remembered his mother’s reaction when he threw a tantrum at Gosman’s restaurant in Montauk, Hamptons when he was about 4 years old.

“My mother took me to the bathroom and gave me an old-fashioned punishment,” he recalled with a laugh.

“And I left with my buttocks red. She told me if I cried she’d take me back for more. It probably wouldn’t fly today, but maybe it should, because I was a little perfect boy for the rest of that dinner,” Hay recalled, fondly saying Donald Trump Jr. during his eulogy.

Eric Trump praised his mother’s intelligence and beauty and said she “could beat any man on the trails, any woman on the trail,” reported the New York Post. He added that she was “the embodiment of the American dream”.

He told mourners, according to the Post, that “the day before she died, she told me she was going to live to be 120.”

Earlier Wednesday, the Trump family attended a private funeral nearby at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel.

Donald Trump, who associated the announcement of Ivana Trump’s death with a request for political donations, did not comment.

Security was high throughout the mass. The street where the former president and first lady entered the church was closed except for the motorcade. A hundred journalists gathered outside.

Also outside, and despite the 90-plus-degree heat, several neighborhood admirers paid their respects.

“Ivana was very reserved, because, you know, people always wanted something from her,” said Marie Noelle Levin, from France, who declined to give her age.

“But she’s a European like me, and we know how to keep things close,” said Levin, whose daughter attended ballet school with Ivanka Trump.

“I admired him a lot like I would admire people who come from my home continent and have incredible lives here.”

Pallbearers carrying Ivana Trump’s casket. Erika Ramirez/Insider

Several months before leaving office, Donald Trump held a funeral at the White House for his brother Robert. But he generally avoided state funerals.

He missed the funeral of civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis in Atlanta two summers ago, which was attended by Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, all of whom delivered eulogies.

Trump was, however, known to show up to memorial services, unannounced, at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, likely motivated by his love of the public.

A member of the station told Bloomberg last year that Trump not only held a memorial service there, but gave a speech and hung out for “adulation” afterwards.

Trump is not the first former president or Washington star to attend a funeral at the stately Upper East Side church where Andy Warhol once worshipped.

Ten years ago, Bill Clinton and then-Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton attended the funeral of former vice-presidential nominee Geraldine Ferraro, as did House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Read the original article on Business Insider

