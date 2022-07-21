Put Imran Khan in jail, Fazl urges government





Pakistan Democratic Alliance and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chairman Amir Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday demanded the arrest of Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference in Bannu, he said that religious scholars belonging to JUI-F are victims of targeted killings. “We must be told who the killers are, otherwise state institutions must accept responsibility,” he added.

He said that state institutions have occupied many seminaries. “They call the madrassas centers of terrorism but they also seek the cooperation of religious scholars in these madrassas,” he added.

Fazl said institutions should not make fun of the situation and should not play politics. “Does the state want young people to take up arms after being emotional? Even the military would not have saved the country without the religious scholars. Despite this, we are being punished.”

He said that “crazy and stupid” people surround Imran who follow a “fool”. “Against whom jihad must be done, that is to say, he is doing jihad.”

The PDM leader also warned he would make the earth so hot for Imran Khan that his supporters couldn’t set foot there, threatening the ousted prime minister to ‘stay within his bounds’.

The JUI-F leader said he knew the forces behind the former prime minister. “When this army was supporting, you [Imran] had no problem and you were fine with the army, but now that the general has become neutral, you call him an animal? We know your masters. They told you to mistreat me because that’s how politics works in Pakistan.”

Fazl said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was unnecessarily polite. “I asked the government to put Imran Khan in jail… to bring Rana Sanaullah to action,” he said and asked why the decision on the foreign funding case was delayed.

The president of the PDM also declared that “we are asked to clean up in four years the economic mess created during the last four years”.

“It’s a short-term government, it should take short-term rather than long-term decisions,” he added.

He revealed that he objected to the price increase of different products in the first meeting in this regard. “At the first meeting, I said not to talk to the IMF and to conclude the agreement on new conditions, but everyone opposed it. Nawaz Sharif and I became helpless,” he said. -he adds.

Fazl further said that he wants to see the justice system without doubt where no one can oppose their decisions.

