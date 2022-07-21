Jokowi visits China, Japan and South Korea





Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is scheduled for a trip to three countries in Asia’s biggest economies from July 26-28, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Thursday. His journey will begin in Beijing where Jokowi will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the latter’s invitation. From Beijing, Jokowi will continue his trip to Tokyo for a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, then to Seoul where he will be received on the last day by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. “The three countries are Indonesia’s strategic partners in the economic sector,” Retno said in a press release. “The aim of the upcoming meetings is to strengthen economic cooperation, especially in trade and investment,” she said. Jokowi will become the first head of state to be received by President Xi since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, except for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, when several heads of state have also visited the capital. Chinese, Retno said. “China is Indonesia’s largest trading partner with mutual trade value amounting to $110 billion in 2021. China is also our third largest investor with a total investment of $3.2 billion. last year,” she added. In Tokyo, the Indonesian president will meet Kishida and a group of prominent businessmen on July 27. “Japan is our long-standing economic partner. Bilateral trade last year reached over $32 billion, while Japan’s investment totaled $2.26 billion,” Retno said. Jokowi will also meet top business leaders in Seoul after meeting Yoon Suk-yeol. Retno said bilateral trade between Indonesia and South Korea was valued at $18.41 billion, while Korean investments totaled $1.64 billion last year. “Apart from bilateral cooperation, the president and leaders of the three countries will discuss the latest developments in regional and international issues,” she said.

