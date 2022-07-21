Joe Biden could meet with Xi Jinping next week





Washington: US President Joe Biden has said he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the next two weeks and expressed doubts about Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. After accompanying him on a day trip to Massachusetts, Biden told reporters in Washington, “I think I’ll be talking to President Xi in the next 10 days.” To call themselves would be months after their virtual March summit. It will be their second direct meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine and their first since the warm exchanges between their defense secretaries at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. The context of the forum, where China’s Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe rejected the ‘so-called Taiwan Relations Act’, was set by Biden’s May statement if Beijing were to forcibly convene Taiwan with the mainland. In the event of an attempt, the United States would intervene militarily. Almost every time Biden administration officials discuss US policy toward China, they cite the law. This allows Washington to support the island’s ability to defend itself militarily. Even before Biden’s remarks about protecting the self-governing island, Taiwan has been a constant source of bilateral tension. Beijing has accused Washington of changing its stance on the issue by repeatedly engaging with Taipei officials. In response, forces on the mainland increased their infiltration into Taiwan’s air defense sector in a continued effort to prevent the island’s administration from consolidating ties with the United States or any other country.

Recent reports of Pelosi’s plans to visit the island have further heightened those tensions. Asked about the possibility of his visit on Wednesday, Biden said the military can’t think of a good idea right now, but I’m not sure about the status quo. When asked if he intended to remove the harsh tariffs imposed on Chinese imports by his predecessor Donald Trump four years ago, another area where the two sides clashed, Biden vetoed at the question.

When Biden was asked what he would say to his Chinese counterpart about tariffs, “I’ll tell him to have a good day.” Meanwhile, the Biden administration has increased its support for the Eastern European nation with shipments of military equipment and other aid, resulting in Beijing’s refusal to condemn the Russian invasion of China. Ukraine, a conflict that has fueled food shortages around the world. fueled the shortage. fueled the shortage. fueled the shortage. and rising energy prices.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said last month that the United States was determined to prevent “aggressors” like China from taking similar action. Rather than trying to pressure Beijing to change its policies, the Biden administration has favored proactive diplomacy in Asia to “change the strategic environment” around China, as the secretary of US state Antony Blinken in a policy in May. has been described in. has been described in. has been described in. Said in speech. The announcement of the Indo-Pacific economic framework at the end of Biden’s first visit to East Asia, the formation of the Ocus alliance with Britain and Australia, and his discussions with leaders of the ‘ASEAN at a special summit are some examples. China is supposed to be better than EU in completing projects in Africa US warns Putin to ignore own talking points U.S. Gasoline Inventories Rise, Oil Price Continues to Fall CIA director says about 15,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war

