On eve of Punjab CM election, Imran warns of ‘uncontrollable public anger’ if poll is held – Pakistan





PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned institutions to prepare for ‘consequences’ if the public office is ‘stolen’ in the election of Punjab’s chief minister on Friday, saying he would not be able to “hold back” the masses if their vote was “disrespectful”.

He issued the warning in an address to the nation a day before the crucial session of the Punjab Assembly to elect the new provincial chief executive after the PTI recently won 15 out of 20 seats in the by-elections in the province last Sunday.

Imran also lambasted incumbent Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, saying his party will “never participate” in general elections under the current CEC, as he called it “dishonest and anti-PTI”.

He accused the CEC of being biased in Daska’s by-elections last year, saying he ordered a re-vote on the seat to ensure defeat for the PTI.

“This chief election watchdog also turned a blind eye to Supreme Court orders regarding our advocacy in the Senate election case,” Imran noted.

He claimed that two of the five seats that the PTI lost in the recent by-elections in Punjab were “because the results in the two constituencies were released late”.

The PTI leader scolded the CEC for postponing local government elections in Sindh under the ‘pretext of rains’.

“Similar requests to postpone polls from LG to KP have been rejected…this CEC has taken all measures that go against the PTI,” he said.

Imran said at least 130 ways of rigging could be eradicated if electronic voting machines were used. “But this mafia successfully blocked the introduction of EVMs.”

Lahore sees late political activity the night before crucial vote

Lahore was seething with political activity as party leaders held meetings, with the province’s administrative fate to be decided in less than 24 hours.

The PTI and its key ally, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), held a parliamentary session at a hotel in Lahore.

PTI Deputy Chairman Fawad Chaudhry said 186 members attended the session which was also addressed by party chairman Imran Khan later. It is pertinent to mention that 186 is the number of MPAs whose support for the Chief Minister’s candidates is expected to demonstrate in tomorrow’s ballot.

Various posts on the PTI Twitter account also showed rallies and gatherings of party supporters addressed by its leaders in different cities.

Meanwhile, PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari visited and held a meeting with PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence in Zahoor Elahi Road.

