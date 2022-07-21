The case of the death of Brigadier J, Jokowi: do not hide





The death case of Brigadier J or Nopryansah Yosua Hutabarat caught the attention of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Photo/BPMI

JAKARTA – The case of the death of Brigadier J or Nopryansah Yosua Hutabarat caught the attention of President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ). Jokowi called for the matter to be thoroughly investigated so that there would be no doubt from the public. – The case of the death of Brigadier J or Nopryansah Yosua Hutabarat caught the attention of President Joko Widodo (). Jokowi called for the matter to be thoroughly investigated so that there would be no doubt from the public. “It is important that the public have no doubts about the events that have happened. This must be maintained, public confidence in the national police must be maintained,” Jokowi said in a statement on the island. from Rinca, Komodo National Park, West Manggarai Regency. , NTT, Thursday (7/21/2022). Jokowi also called for the matter to be thoroughly and transparently investigated. “I’ve said before, investigate thoroughly, open it up, don’t hide anything, be transparent,” he said. Read also: Video surveillance images of the case of Brigadier J found, the DPR awaits the results of the work of the special team It was previously reported that the Special Investigation Team found footage of the shooting of either Brigadier Nopryansah Yosua Hutabarat or Brigadier J. Regarding the discovery, the National Police has promised to fully disclose it to the public. The head of the public relations division of the inspector general of the national police headquarters, Pol Dedi Prasetyo, explained that the CCTV footage was examined by the team of the forensic laboratory of the national police headquarters, of so the results could not be released to the public. However, Dedi promised that new findings from CCTV would be revealed soon. (rca)

