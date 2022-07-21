Politics
India made history with election of Draupadi Murmu as president, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi | India News
New Delhi: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and congratulated Draupadi Murmu on her election as the country’s 15th president and said “she has emerged as a beacon of hope for citizens, especially the poor, marginalized and the oppressed”.
Met Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji and congratulated her. pic.twitter.com/ALdJ3kWSLj
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022
The prime minister said India made history as a girl from a tribal community born in a remote region of eastern India was elected president. “India is making history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a girl from India from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India. India has been elected our President!” he said in a tweet.
History of Indian scripts. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a girl from India from a tribal community born in a remote region of eastern India has been elected our President!
Congratulations to Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji on this achievement. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022
The Prime Minister said Murmu’s life motivates every Indian. “Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji’s life, early struggles, rich service and exemplary success motivate every Indian. She has emerged as a beacon of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalized and oppressed,” did he declare. said.
Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji’s life, early struggles, rich service and exemplary success motivate every Indian. She appeared as a beacon of hope for our fellow citizens, especially the poor, the marginalized and the oppressed. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022
The Prime Minister thanked MPs and MPs who supported his candidacy across party lines. “Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding Member of Parliament and Minister. She has had an excellent tenure as Governor of Jharkhand. India,” he said.
“I would like to thank all MPs and MPs from all parties who supported the candidacy of Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji. His record victory bodes well for our democracy,” he added.
I would like to thank all MPs and MPs from all parties who supported the candidacy of Smt. Draupadhi Murmu Ji. His record victory bodes well for our democracy. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022
Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind also sent his best wishes to Draupadi Murmu who will succeed him in the country’s highest office. “Most sincere congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Draupadi Murmu on his election as the 15th President of India,” President Kovind said in a tweet.
Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Draupadi Murmu on his election as the 15th President of India. President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 21, 2022
Murmu already holds 50% of the total value of valid votes at the end of the third round of counting. Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody who is the returning officer for the election told the media that Draupadi Murmu got 2161 votes whose electoral value is 5,77,777.
The presidential contest pitted Murmu against opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. “Until this round, the cumulative total is – the total valid votes are 3219 with a total value of 8,38,839 of which Draupadi Murmu gets 2161 votes worth 5,77,777. Yashwant Sinha gets 1058 votes worth of 2.61,062,” Mody said.
Rairangpur village of Odisha, the birthplace of Draupadi Murmu, erupted in celebrations ahead of Murmu’s victory. A large crowd gathered outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi earlier in the evening to celebrate his victory.
