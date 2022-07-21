Ukraine and Russia to sign Turkish-brokered grain export deal on Friday





Ukraine and Russia are due to sign a groundbreaking agreement on Friday to help ease a global food crisis caused by the blockage of grain exports from the Black Sea. It is the first major agreement between the warring parties since Russia’s invasion of its neighbor in February was accompanied by soaring global food prices and famine in some of the world’s poorest countries. world. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres planned to arrive in Turkey on Thursday for the signing ceremony at the lavish Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, on the Bosphorus Strait. This was confirmed in a tweet by Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalın, on Thursday evening. The first direct talks between the military delegations of the warring parties since March – which Turkish and UN officials took part in Istanbul last week – have resulted in a first draft resolution of the impasse. The parties were due to meet again this week for the eventual signing of a formal agreement. But Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to derail the talks, warning on Tuesday that he expected any deal to also cover blocked grain exports from his own country. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also expressed reservations about reaching a possible deal, saying Kyiv authorities are blocking the talks. The five-month war is being waged in one of Europe’s most fertile regions by two of the world’s largest grain producers. Almost all grain is usually shipped out of the region across the Black Sea. Ukrainian officials say they don’t trust Moscow Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Thursday acknowledged Putin’s concerns. “When we solve this problem, not only will the export path for grain and sunflower oil from Ukraine be opened, but also for products from Russia,” he said. When we solve this problem, not only the export route for grain and sunflower oil from Ukraine will be opened, but also for products from Russia. » “Even though these Russian products are not affected by the sanctions, there are blockages regarding shipping, insurance and the banking system,” Çavuşoğlu added. “The US and the EU have promised to lift them.” Turkey, a NATO member, has maintained good working relations with Moscow and Kyiv throughout the conflict. A member of the Kyiv delegation for the negotiations said shipments could resume from three ports under Ukrainian control. “Exports would pass through three ports: Odessa, Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk. But in the future, we hope to be able to expand them,” Ukrainian lawmaker Rustem Umerov told reporters. He added that the security of shipments would be overseen by a UN monitoring group based in Istanbul. Umerov also said Russian vessels should not be allowed in Ukrainian waters under the planned deal. “We don’t trust them, even if they sign an agreement with the UN. It’s an aggressor country,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2022/07/21/ukraine-russia-to-sign-turkey-brokered-grain-export-agreement-on-friday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos