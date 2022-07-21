Family and friends gather to remember Ivana Trump at her funeral





Mourners filled New York’s St. Vincent Ferrer Church on Wednesday to remember Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, who is credited in part with raising the man’s profile business to a status that paved the way for his presidency.

A very sad day, but at the same time a celebration of a wonderful and beautiful life, the former president wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform. He attended the funeral at the Catholic Church with his current wife, former first lady Melania Trump.

After Secret Service agents checked bags and scanned guests outside the church in Manhattan, attendees entered the building to pay their respects to the woman who coined Donald’s nickname.

Donald and Ivana Trump’s children, Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric, along with their spouses and other significant others, were in attendance. Also in attendance were Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples, and their daughter, Tiffany; as is Trump’s third son, Barron, whose mother is Melania.

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro and real estate developer Charles Kushner, father of Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner, were also in attendance.

Donald and Ivana Trump rose to prominence in the 1980s, frequent headliners on New York’s social pages. Besides being married, they were also business partners; she helped run some of the Trump hotels and casinos. Their 1992 divorce spilled onto the front of the city’s tabloids.

Ivana Trump died last week at her Upper East Side home after an accident left her with blunt force injuries to her chest. She was 73 years old.

Ivana Trump died from blunt impact, medical examiner says

Her ambition and commitment to being seen in a city with vast competition for the spotlight is partly credited with presenting millions to her ex-husband, then a property developer who occasionally waded into local and national politics. Together they worked on projects such as Fifth Avenues Trump Tower and collaborated on their high-profile casino projects in Atlantic City.

Originally from Czechoslovakia, Ivana, an avid skier, immigrated to Canada in the 1970s where she worked as a ski instructor and model. In New York in 1976, Ivana Trump met Donald and married him the following year. She was the mother of those three eldest children, which she wrote about in her 2017 memoir, Raising Trump.

It was not easy raising three children as a full-time working mother, even with nannies, she wrote.

The marriage lasted 13 years before a divorce was granted in 1990. She remarried and divorced twice, but continued to be best known for her relationship with the former president.

I am deeply saddened to inform all who loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York, he wrote on Truth Social. She was a wonderful, beautiful, incredible woman who led a wonderful and inspiring life.”

