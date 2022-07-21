Boris Johnson said hasta la vista, baby but does he think I’ll be back? | Boris Johnson

HAfter leaving the dispatch box with the words hasta la vista, baby and telling MPs that mission was largely accomplished for now, Boris Johnson typically sought attention during his final Prime Ministers Questions.

He can’t stand not having attention. It’s hardwired into him. So he plays with us. He does it on purpose so we all rush to write articles saying will he come back?, can he come back?, how will he come back? It’s actually quite funny, said Sonia Purnell, Johnson’s biographer.

Although Conservative Party rules have prevented him from running in this leadership election, few would rule him out for a daring second chance at being prime minister in the future.

He won’t want to go out that way, although he got his standing ovation, but not from Theresa May, Purnell added.

He always measures himself against others. That’s what you’re trained to do at Eton. The hell is constantly watching who managed to stick around for how long. And three years for him is pretty mediocre and he won’t like it.

But more than that, he just wants to be Top Dog. Forget the big dog. He is programmed to win. Then once he’s won, he doesn’t care. It’s all about winning, so he’ll see that as a challenge.

Several former British prime ministers have bounced back for re-election. Sir Winston Churchill, Johnson’s hero, served as Prime Minister twice, although he and Labor Harold Wilson, who achieved the same result, did not resign as party leaders in the meantime.

I think you have to go back to the 19th century to see people going in and out [without remaining as party leader]said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London and author of The Conservatives Since 1945.

William Gladstone served as Prime Minister, then resigned as Liberal leader in 1874, but was later elected Prime Minister three more times.

Certainly, in the 20th century, you don’t see people coming back that way, Bale said. It’s not something even Johnson’s big hero [Churchill] did.

A Johnson return was possible but unlikely, Bale believed. The fact that Johnson was referred to the privileges committee on Partygate, which could result in his suspension, would be a huge hurdle, he added. A report from the House of Commons Privileges Committee on Thursday made it clear that Johnson could be forced to face a by-election in his Uxbridge constituency if he is found to have misled MPs on Partygate .

Former No 10 aide Dominic Cummings, now Johnson’s archenemy, has claimed the Prime Minister backs Liz Truss’ leadership campaign because he believes a shell and he can make a comeback.

Johnsons supporters still want to bend the rules by holding a separate poll of party members before the final second round, with a simple yes/no to accept his resignation or not.

Other parties have re-elected the same leader after his resignation, such as Alex Salmond who took over the leadership of the Scottish National Party and Nigel Farage at Ukip.

And Johnson can’t resist a challenge. Those who have observed him closely believe that he believes that fortune changes and disasters are never as final as one might think.

He is 58 years old. He will think of himself in his prime. He will think he learned a lot being prime minister. And he alluded to the fact that he was undefeated in an election. So I would be very surprised if he excluded [a comeback]said Johnson biographer Andrew Gimson, whose book Boris Johnson: Portrait of a Trouble Maker at No 10 is published in September.

Johnson was already the returning kid, Gimson said. He was described as possibly the next Conservative Prime Minister as soon as he entered Parliament. Then he got into terrible trouble at the end of 2004, Liverpool and the inverted piffle pyramid. Everything went wrong.

There was a vacancy after Michael Howard lost the 2005 election. Johnson couldn’t stand. Too few MPs thought he was reliable. So he backed Cameron. Then Cameron wouldn’t promote it because he didn’t want a loose-barreled old Etonian stealing his thunder. Thus, Boris’s upward path to Westminster has been blocked.

He could have done a Piers Morgan, become a high-paying television personality, do high-paying columns and make a lot of money as a media star, Gimson added. But instead he went against Ken Livingstone as Mayor of London. It demonstrated just how committed Boris Johnson is to politics.

From releasing a 2,500-word ministerial statement about his achievements to his resignation speech to No 10, he’s not leaving as a broken man or as a man who thinks this is the end, Gimson said. .

In other words, he says they rushed in like a lot of frightened bison. That he was taken in by the parliamentary party with the foie de lys. And, although he has become very unpopular in Conservative Home polls, there are still quite a few members who think highly of him. So watch this space.

He’ll know that some audience members will relish the sheer implausibility of a comeback by someone who appears to be down. And he will want to prove to all the people who have danced on his grave that he is not really dead.